Three Oregon Ducks Newcomers Ranked Among College Football's Best

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season with one of the most talented returning rosters in college football. Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore looks to lead the Ducks to their first national championship in program history, an accomplishment that generations of fans are desperate for.

While Oregon’s returning stars will play a crucial role in the Ducks' effort to win the national championship, several newcomers also look to lead the team to the ultimate goal of lifting the CFP trophy.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Recently, ESPN's Billy Tucker ranked the top 100 newcomers ahead of the 2026 college football season, and three Oregon Ducks made the list.

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich is ranked No. 10, per ESPN, along with five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho (No. 76) and four-star tight end Kendre Harrison (No. 87). All three players are expected to have an impact on Oregon’s 2026 roster, and here’s a breakdown of the three of them.

Koi Perich

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the departure of former star safety Dillon Thieneman, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears at No. 25 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, Oregon brings in another talented safety from a Big Ten school, Koi Perich from Minnesota.

Perich has big shoes to fill, and next season he has the potential to be one of the top players on Oregon’s defense. In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich collected 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Perich’s ability to create turnovers in key moments could prove to be crucial in some of the Ducks' several regular-season marquee matchups and potentially during a national championship run. Perich arrives at Oregon ranked the No. 16 overall transfer and rated the No. 1 safety, per 247Sports.

Immanuel Iheanacho

In the last two seasons, one of the key reasons the Ducks have reached the CFP has been Oregon's offensive line performance. Oregon’s offensive line has been one of the most dominant groups in college football, and five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho from Georgetown Prep High School in North Bethesda, Maryland, looks to continue that trend of success.

Iheanacho arrives at Oregon as one of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class, ranked No. 2 overall, per 247Sports, behind South Carolina commit Darius Gray. Iheanacho is also ranked No. 26 nationally.

Kendre Harrison

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the departure of Kenyon Sadiq to the New York Jets this offseason, four-star tight end Kendre Harrison arrives looking to make an immediate impact with the Ducks. Alongside Jamari Johnson, the Ducks' tight end room could again be dangerous this season with Harrison’s potential.

Harrison, a star tight end in high school, is also a dual-sport athlete who is committed to coach Dana Altman's Oregon basketball program. As a football recruit, Harrison arrives at Oregon as the No. 50 recruit nationally and the No. 4 overall tight end per 247Sports in the 2026 recruiting class.

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