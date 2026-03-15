Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Visiting Oregon Ducks During Spring Practice

Four-star linebacker recruit Jalaythan Mayfield from the class of 2027 recently visited the Oregon Ducks at the beginning of spring practice. Mayfield is one of the names to know when it comes to the state of North Carolina, as he is currently rated as the No. 92 prospect in the country, No. 6 player in the state, and the No. 8 linebacker recruit.

The talented prospect earned his rating after a great season with Lincolnton High School in Lincolnton, North Carolina. He finished the season with a total of 152 tackles which was good enough for him to be ranked No. 242 across the nation, according to MaxPreps. He also finished the season with a total of six forced fumbles and six sacks as well. This solidified him as a top linebacker target for many teams.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalaythan Mayfield Visits Eugene

One of the teams that is recruiting him heavily is the Oregon Ducks, and the interest seems to be mutual with a spring visit.

Mayfield is also set to visit with some other programs before he makes his decision, as he still has a lengthy list of upcoming official visits. The talented prospect has all the potential in the world, and schools are lining up with the hopes of him committing to their program.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Ducks getting the prospect on a visit during the spring is huge, as he gets to see what the practices look like first-hand, while being able to see how certain formations look, along with how their specific position plays.

Oregon has a ton of talent that the prospect had the chance to see firsthand, giving Mayfield a chance to see Ducks linebackers like Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon, as he will be a guy who plays a similar role to those linebackers if he ends up committing to play for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As one of the more coveted linebacker recruits in the nation, Mayfield has a number of visits lined up after his trip to Eugene, Oregon, including a return trip to see the Ducks on an official visit over the summer.

Per 247Sports, Mayfield has visits scheduled with Georgia Tech and Indiana in April. In addition, he has official visits scheduled with the Miami Hurricanes (May 29), Oregon Ducks (June 5), Georgia Bulldogs (June 12), and the Kentucky Wildcats (June 19), according to 247Sports.

These visits will likely have the biggest impact on his commitment decision, which is a common trend for high school recruits.

No commitment date has been set at this time, which isn't a shock to many, as that is something that will likely come right before he takes his official visits or right after he concludes his visits. This is when people will have more of an idea of where he could go, as there are no expert predictions saying that the momentum is swinging in favor of any of the schools right now.