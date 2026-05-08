Oregon Battling Indiana, Miami For Elite North Carolina Recruit
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The Oregon Ducks have an upcoming official visit with class of 2027 recruit, linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield.
Jalaythan Mayfield Player Profile
Jalaythan Mayfield is a 6-1, 215 pound linebacker out of Lincolnton, North Carolina. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2027 class according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Mayfield spoke to Chad Simmons of Rivals about where he stands in his recruitment process.
Mayfield spoke very highly of Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski. Michalowksi has been with Oregon since 2023 as a defensive analyst before being promoted to inside linebackers coach in 2024.
“Coach B-Mike is a great coach, and we talk ball all the time,” Mayfield said. “If he can teach from that far away, imagine what it’s like on campus. When I was up there for a visit, it was great.”
Oregon is on the complete other side of the country from where Mayfield is right now so this compliment speaks volumes about Michalowski. The Ducks offered Mayfield back in February of 2026. He paid a visit to Eugene the following month. Mayfield now has an official visit coming up with Oregon in June of 2026.
Other Schools in Pursuit of Jalaythan Mayfield
Oregon is one of the finalists to land Mayfield. This past February, he revealed on his Instagram account his top five schools.
Oregon Ducks
Miami Hurricanes
Kentucky Wildcats
Indiana Hoosiers
Georgia Bulldogs
He has already gone on his official visit to Indiana and will be going to the other four in the coming weeks. Mayfield’s decision date for his commitment is July 17, per his Instagram.
Oregon has a familiarity with Indiana as the two teams just faced off twice last season. Indiana won both meetings, including their semi-final matchup in the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers would go on to win the national title. They are not set to play each other in 2026, however there is a possibility of a matchup in either the Big Ten title game or the playoff.
The team that Indiana beat in the national title, Miami, is another team in the running. The Hurricanes are led by former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal coached the Ducks from 2018-2021 before accepting the head coaching position with Miami in 2022.
Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class
So far in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Oregon has received the commitments from 12 recruits. Rivals ranks this class No. 7 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten. Here is their full top 10 in the country.
1. Texas A&M Aggies
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
3. Oklahoma Sooners
4. USC Trojans
5. Ohio State Buckeyes
6. Florida Gators
7. Oregon Ducks
8. LSU Tigers
9. Georgia Bulldogs
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Oregon's top commit in this class is five-star quarterback Will Mencl. He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1