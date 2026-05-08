Oregon Battling Indiana, Miami For Elite North Carolina Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have an upcoming official visit with class of 2027 recruit, linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield.

Jalaythan Mayfield Player Profile

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalaythan Mayfield is a 6-1, 215 pound linebacker out of Lincolnton, North Carolina. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2027 class according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Mayfield spoke to Chad Simmons of Rivals about where he stands in his recruitment process.

Mayfield spoke very highly of Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski. Michalowksi has been with Oregon since 2023 as a defensive analyst before being promoted to inside linebackers coach in 2024.

“Coach B-Mike is a great coach, and we talk ball all the time,” Mayfield said. “If he can teach from that far away, imagine what it’s like on campus. When I was up there for a visit, it was great.”

Oregon is on the complete other side of the country from where Mayfield is right now so this compliment speaks volumes about Michalowski. The Ducks offered Mayfield back in February of 2026. He paid a visit to Eugene the following month. Mayfield now has an official visit coming up with Oregon in June of 2026.

Other Schools in Pursuit of Jalaythan Mayfield

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon is one of the finalists to land Mayfield. This past February, he revealed on his Instagram account his top five schools.

Oregon Ducks

Miami Hurricanes

Kentucky Wildcats

Indiana Hoosiers

Georgia Bulldogs

He has already gone on his official visit to Indiana and will be going to the other four in the coming weeks. Mayfield’s decision date for his commitment is July 17, per his Instagram.

Oregon has a familiarity with Indiana as the two teams just faced off twice last season. Indiana won both meetings, including their semi-final matchup in the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers would go on to win the national title. They are not set to play each other in 2026, however there is a possibility of a matchup in either the Big Ten title game or the playoff.

The team that Indiana beat in the national title, Miami, is another team in the running. The Hurricanes are led by former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal coached the Ducks from 2018-2021 before accepting the head coaching position with Miami in 2022.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Oregon has received the commitments from 12 recruits. Rivals ranks this class No. 7 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten. Here is their full top 10 in the country.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

3. Oklahoma Sooners

4. USC Trojans

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

6. Florida Gators

7. Oregon Ducks

8. LSU Tigers

9. Georgia Bulldogs

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oregon's top commit in this class is five-star quarterback Will Mencl. He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class.

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