Oregon Battling Kentucky, Miami, Florida for Elite Linebacker Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are searching for their first No. 1 recruiting class in program history, but there’s still a lot of work to do to get there. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff are vying for more commitments as the cycle picks up and look to add more depth to their roster.

One position where the Ducks could get deeper by the end of the 2027 recruiting cycle is at linebacker. Oregon is among the four schools that three-star linebacker Drew Williams is focused on heading into his summer visits.

Elite Linebacker Drew Williams’ Recruitment

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees warmups before the game against Boise State at Autzen in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams is a 6-1, 205-pound linebacker out of Canton, Georgia. While Williams is the No. 102 linebacker in the 2027 class, he’s quickly rising as of late.

The Peach State linebacker picked up offers from several Power Four programs – including Oregon and the Miami Hurricanes – in just the month of April alone. He listed the Ducks, the Hurricanes, the Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators in his top four.

In an interview with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Williams cited the coaching staffs and recent recruiting visits as the reasoning behind his top-four. Oregon stands out as the top West Coast program in his recruiting.

“Not only them being across the country, but just how the whole team is players from everywhere and they really focus on the details,” Williams told Wiltfong. “And they’re basically the pro team in their area, so the fans always pack out games, and I also enjoyed my meeting with coach Lanning and (Brian) Michalowski.”

Williams has official visits lined up with Kentucky and Miami at the moment, but the Ducks could be on their way to also securing one. Williams posted pictures alongside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski and Lanning on Apr. 24 that he received an offer from Oregon following a recent visit to Eugene.

The three-star recorded 138 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and 23 quarterback pressures as a junior at Sequoyah High School.

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Depth

Oregon inside linebackers Bryce Boettcher, right, and Jerry Mixon celebrate after a forced fumble as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning’s 2027 class currently includes 11 commits, two of which are linebackers. Legacy recruit Sam Ngata committed to Oregon on Jan. 24. Ngata is a three-star linebacker and the No. 20 player at his position, per Rivals.

The second linebacker to commit to the Ducks is the most recent commit. Four-star Brandon Lockley Jr. committed to Oregon on Apr. 26.

The Ducks’ returning starting linebacker from the 2025 season is Jerry Mixon, who is expected to head to the NFL Draft at the conclusion of the 2026 season. Devon Jackson is a top candidate to start alongside Mixon in the fall, and Jackson will be a redshirt senior.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s linebacker room is set to include 2026 four-star Tristan Phillips, Dylan Williams, Gavin Nix and Brayden Platt beyond the 2026 season. Phillips is a player that the coaching staff has praised entering his true freshman season, so there’s potential for a starting role in 2027 if he impresses in 2026.

Williams, Nix and Platt all have the chance to showcase their development in the fall and earn larger roles in the next two years. If the Ducks’ 2026 starting linebackers do end up being seniors, that opens the door for notable roles for the 2027 recruiting class.

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