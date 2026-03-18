Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Buzz Keeps Pointing To Oregon Star

After a remarkable season leading the Oregon Ducks' defense, defensive back Dillon Thieneman enters the 2026 NFL Draft as a top prospect, with many believing that he could hear his name called late in the first round.

Thieneman’s recent performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, which included a 40-yard dash time of 4.35 seconds and a 41-inch vertical, grabbed the attention of many league scouts. Thieneman also didn’t participate in Oregon’s Pro Day on Wednesday, most likely because of how impressive his performance was at the combine.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

According to two separate mock drafts, the Minnesota Vikings are projected to select Thieneman to add to their dominant defense this offseason. On3’s Daniel Jeremiah and CBS Sports’ Mike Renner both have the Vikings selecting Thieneman with the No. 18 overall pick in the draft.

How Dillon Thieneman Would Fit With Minnesota Vikings

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a 2025 NFL season that featured the Vikings finishing the season on a five-game winning streak to post a 9-8 overall record and third-place standing in the NFC North, adding Thieneman to their defense could help Minnesota get back to the NFL Playoffs next season.

Thieneman began his college career with the Purdue Boilermakers, where he spent two seasons in West Lafayette before transferring to the Oregon Ducks for the 2025 season. Last season for the Ducks, Thieneman recorded 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and a sack.

Thieneman’s game-winning interception in Oregon’s 30-27 road overtime win over the Penn State Nittany Lions was a defining moment in the Ducks' season, and he looks to have more of those moments for the Vikings if they select him in the draft.

Thieneman has the opportunity to fit right in with Brian Flores and the Vikings' defense. Thieneman’s talent at stopping the run and being a lockdown defender in pass coverage fits in with what the Vikings aim to continue to accomplish defensively next season.

Vikings Defense Looks to Take Step Forward With Thieneman

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, the Vikings' defense ranked third in the NFL behind the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in yards allowed, an average of 282.6 yards per game. The Vikings also excelled at creating pressure on opposing teams’ quarterbacks.

The Vikings finished the 2025 season tied with their NFC North division rival, the Detroit Lions, with the fourth most sacks by a team in the NFL, recording a total of 49. With the potential addition of Thieneman, the Vikings look to continue that trend of creating pressure on opposing teams' quarterbacks, along with forcing turnovers in pass coverage.

Thieneman looks to become the first Oregon secondary player to be selected in the first round of the draft since Christian Gonzalez was in 2023. The New England Patriots selected Gonzalez with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and have gone on to have an impactful first three seasons in the NFL.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from Apr. 23 to 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. First round coverage of the draft is set to be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network on Apr. 23, starting at 5 p.m. PT.