BREAKING: Mycah Pittman no Longer With Oregon Football Program

Oregon sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman is moving on from the Oregon Football program.

The news comes after Oregon defeated Washington State last week in Eugene as the team prepares for its next game against Utah.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal confirmed the move during his press conference Wednesday when asked if Pittman is part of the program.

"He won't be. He's moving on. We're moving on. We wish him the best and we don't judge," Cristobal said.

Pittman took to Twitter to comment on the move Wednesday.

In his second season with the Ducks, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver recorded 12 receptions for 197 yards through 10 games. Pittman also saw action as a punt returner for the Ducks and logged 15 returns for 151 total yards, averaging 10.1 yards per return with a long of 33 yards.

Speculation of a possible transfer started after Pittman posted a video to his Instagram and TikTok accounts of his Oregon highlights with the caption: “4 out”.

Pittman committed to the Ducks as a 4-star back in 2019 after receiving offers from more than 30 schools that included the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Through almost three seasons with the Ducks, Pittman has a total of two touchdowns and 547 receiving yards on 38 total receptions.

Pittman was no stranger to injuries in his seasons with the Ducks. In 2019, Pittman missed the first four games of the season due to a broken collarbone he suffered during a fall scrimmage. Later that season, he suffered a right arm fracture that caused him to miss the remaining three regular season games before returning to the Rose Bowl game. This season would have been his first full season with the team.

Football careers run deep in the Pittman family. PIttman's father, Michael Pittman Sr., was selected 95th overall in the 1998 NFL draft. The running back continued his NFL career with three teams in his 10-year career. Pittman’s brother, Michael Pittman Jr., was a wide receiver for the USC Trojans and was drafted by the Colts in 2020. He's recorded five touchdowns this season.

With Pittman gone, the Oregon wide receiver room is still fully loaded with talent. Devon Williams has had a breakout year with 23 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Johnny Johnson III is in his final year with the Ducks and has had just as good of a season as anyone. The younger wide receivers on the team have also looked very promising with names and Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson getting more involved in this year's offense.

2022 Oregon WR target Darrius Clemons closing in on decision

