Oklahoma State Injury News Shakes Up Oregon Ducks Matchup

Quarterback Dante Moore will have all five offensive linemen healthy in front of him for the No. 2 Oregon Ducks ahead of Week 2.

He and the Ducks are fresh off withstanding a physical Boise State team to start the season, winning 34-27. Moore's front line allowed only one sack and piled up 119 rushing yards.

But Oklahoma State is dealing with the opposite situation involving its line.

Big Injury Update Arises for Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning asks for a video review during the second half in a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big 12 challenger, now led by first-year head coach Eric Morris, will need a new blindside protector.

Morris revealed to reporters on Sept. 9 that left tackle Jacob Sexton won't be lining up for this game. Sexton is ruled out for the rest of the season due to a lower leg injury.

The blindside protector originally enrolled with the Cowboys' historic in-state rival Oklahoma back in the 2022 recruiting class. He eventually entered the transfer portal before Christmas 2025. Morris helped lure in the former Sooner in Jan. 2026 via the portal, making him one of the first offensive linemen additions for the now ex-North Texas head coach.

Morris became blunt on who will soon replace Sexton moving forward, especially with the nation's second-ranked team on deck.

"Whoever practices the best this week," Morris said to reporters on Sept. 8. "We'll see who gives us the best chance to win."

New Left Tackle Faces Tall Order Against Oregon

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State's projected depth chart ahead of the Sept. 12 contest now lists Desmond Magiya or Shaun Torgeson as the left tackle starter.

The former knows Morris well already, having joined him in Stillwater following his own Mean Green career. The 6-4 Magiya originally signed with North Texas in the 2023 recruiting class. Meanwhile, Torgeson happens to be familiar with the Ducks: Starting his career with Portland State through its 2024 class.

Torgeson played his high school football at Ventura, California powerhouse St. Bonaventure, even playing in the Marmonte League against Ducks freshman and past Oaks Christian star safety Davon Benjamin.

But the pending starter faces a massively tall order here against Oregon. And not just because of the Ducks' ranking. Oregon's defensive strength includes the edge rush room.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge rush duo Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti formed an impressive trio with defensive tackle Bear Alexander against Boise State. The former two defenders especially turned up the heat while Alexander handled the dirty work inside. All three combined for three sacks and 4.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Uiagalelei and Tuioti already present a massive challenge anyway. Both have logged extensive game action and have played against more superior opponents compared to Oklahoma State. Plus the new left tackle starter hasn't had enough time to gel with the rest of the starters, including sorting through communication and pre-snap calls.

Now, the good news for Sexton's replacement is that they can play in front of their home crowd and not inside Autzen Stadium. But expect coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to turn up the heat early and test the new blindside protector here. Uiagalelei and Tuioti have a strong chance to improve their week one totals in this situation.

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