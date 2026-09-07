Three Oregon Ducks Defenders That Dominated Against Boise State
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The No. 2 Oregon Ducks withstood penalties and a feisty Boise State team during 2026 Labor Day weekend. This Sept. 5 contest featured multiple lead changes and the Broncos finding weak spots on the Oregon defense.
Except Oregon still flexed its might in the trenches to help seal the 34-27 win at Autzen Stadium. Coach Dan Lanning plus new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton leaned onto the trio of edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti and defensive tackle Bear Alexander.
How Oregon Threesome Fared Against Boise State
Uiagalelei and Teitum continued to show how formidable both are when paired together. But Alexander's girth and power came in handy too during some pivotal moments of the game.
Collectively, the trio delivered an astonishing 22 total tackles together, three combined sacks and a total of 4.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.
All three togehter even closed a running lane made for BSU quarterback Maddux Madsen quick.
That wasn't the only game-changing moment involving the three. Teitum entered the season facing concerns over his pass rushing consistency, as he became perceived as a defender who's more stout against the run. But Teitum showed a rip-and-dip pass rush move during a critical third down sequence that kept the momentum swing toward Oregon's side.
Uiagalelei showed his power and strength in generating this huge sack of Maddux as well, which will get NFL defensive coordinators fawning over his skillset.
All three once again displayed their dominance when the trio works in unison on the same line. The presence of this trio managed to bottle a hard-nosed Boise State attack as much as possible.
Boise State Nearly Wore Down Oregon
The visiting Broncos already entered Autzen holding this upperhand, leading the all-time series 3-1.
Then the new Pac-12 representative punched Oregon in the trenches right away. BSU put together a 12-play drive that ate up 75 yards to start the game, culminating in a 13-yard Maddux touchdown pass to wide receiver Cam Bates inside the red zone to strike first.
BSU went on to put together four more long drives that involved six plays or more. Including a nine-play one that ended with the Broncos going up 17-7 following a 29-yard field goal attempt with under 2:50 left in the second quarter. The visitors later tied the game up 24-24 in completing an eight-play drive that ended with tight end Matt Wagner scoring his touchdown catch from seven yards out.
But Oregon never broke its will facing this downhill attack. The veteran Duck defenders helped bottle the run-oriented Broncos to just 93 yards rushing, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. The Boise State air attack didn't fare much better either thanks to the line of scrimmage push, hitting 181 yards there and averaging 6.2 yards per play.
Lanning and Hampton leaned heavily into fundamentally sound gang tackling, getting defenders to seal off angles and once again, trusting his veteran defenders to spearhead the season opening win.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna