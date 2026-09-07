Three Oregon Ducks Defenders That Dominated Against Boise State

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks withstood penalties and a feisty Boise State team during 2026 Labor Day weekend. This Sept. 5 contest featured multiple lead changes and the Broncos finding weak spots on the Oregon defense.

Except Oregon still flexed its might in the trenches to help seal the 34-27 win at Autzen Stadium. Coach Dan Lanning plus new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton leaned onto the trio of edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti and defensive tackle Bear Alexander.

How Oregon Threesome Fared Against Boise State

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uiagalelei and Teitum continued to show how formidable both are when paired together. But Alexander's girth and power came in handy too during some pivotal moments of the game.

Collectively, the trio delivered an astonishing 22 total tackles together, three combined sacks and a total of 4.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

All three togehter even closed a running lane made for BSU quarterback Maddux Madsen quick.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti pressures Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That wasn't the only game-changing moment involving the three. Teitum entered the season facing concerns over his pass rushing consistency, as he became perceived as a defender who's more stout against the run. But Teitum showed a rip-and-dip pass rush move during a critical third down sequence that kept the momentum swing toward Oregon's side.

Fun pass rush here from Oregon’s Teitum Tuioti, who wins with a long-arm into a rip ‘n’ dip for a third down sack.



Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei combined for 90 pressures and 15.5 sacks last season. pic.twitter.com/xMmy51LfFX — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 5, 2026

Uiagalelei showed his power and strength in generating this huge sack of Maddux as well, which will get NFL defensive coordinators fawning over his skillset.

MATAYO UIAGALELEI HUGE SACK pic.twitter.com/6EPhhaZ3jV — FD (@flooduck) September 5, 2026

All three once again displayed their dominance when the trio works in unison on the same line. The presence of this trio managed to bottle a hard-nosed Boise State attack as much as possible.

Boise State Nearly Wore Down Oregon

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) hands off the ball during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The visiting Broncos already entered Autzen holding this upperhand, leading the all-time series 3-1.

Then the new Pac-12 representative punched Oregon in the trenches right away. BSU put together a 12-play drive that ate up 75 yards to start the game, culminating in a 13-yard Maddux touchdown pass to wide receiver Cam Bates inside the red zone to strike first.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Wagner (88) celebrates with wide receiver Cam Bates (3) and wide receiver Darren Morris (13) after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BSU went on to put together four more long drives that involved six plays or more. Including a nine-play one that ended with the Broncos going up 17-7 following a 29-yard field goal attempt with under 2:50 left in the second quarter. The visitors later tied the game up 24-24 in completing an eight-play drive that ended with tight end Matt Wagner scoring his touchdown catch from seven yards out.

But Oregon never broke its will facing this downhill attack. The veteran Duck defenders helped bottle the run-oriented Broncos to just 93 yards rushing, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. The Boise State air attack didn't fare much better either thanks to the line of scrimmage push, hitting 181 yards there and averaging 6.2 yards per play.

Lanning and Hampton leaned heavily into fundamentally sound gang tackling, getting defenders to seal off angles and once again, trusting his veteran defenders to spearhead the season opening win.

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