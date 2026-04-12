Oregon Coach Ross Douglas Reveals Truth About Ryan Switzer Hire At Oregon

When the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning added Ryan Switzer to the coaching staff, fans quickly zeroed in on the news thanks to his recognizable name from his playing days and his rapid rise through the coaching ranks.

However, there is a bigger story with the former NFL receiver Switzer and Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. After Oregon's eighth spring football practice, Douglas gave an inside look into which Ducks receivers are standing out already ... but it was his comments on new offensive analyst Switzer that shed light on the real value that Switzer adds.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ross Douglas Opens Up On Ryan Switzer Hire

Switzer addition gives Lanning’s staff a former NFL receiver with name recognition, recent coaching experience, and perhaps most importantly, deep trust already established with Douglas. The two coaches have history that goes back more than a decade. That combination makes the hire feel more meaningful than a standard analyst addition.

"Me and Switzy, we go back to 2011. We were actually committed to Penn State together. So Bill O'Brien was the head coach. We've known each other since we were about 16 years old," Douglas said.

"It's funny. I was scrolling through my phone one day and found a picture of me and him in high school... I put in our (Oregon) receiver group chat. We go way back and obviously he was a heck of a player at North Carolina ... and played for a long time in the NFL."

Jul 21, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Ryan Switzer speaks with the media during the ACC Football Kickoff at Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Not only do Douglas and Switzer go back to their Penn State commitment days, he also mentioned together they attended The Opening, and the Semper Fi game. Why that matters is, trust drives everything in college football. The Ducks didn’t just add a coach: They added someone Douglas already knows fits culturally, communicates well, and understands how he wants the receiver room run.

After being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft, Switzer's NFL background at the receiver position is a big benefit. Duck players aren’t just being coached. They’re being taught by someone who has lived it.

This taps into a major trend since Lanning has taken over the Oregon football program - the Eugene to the NFL pipeline has never been stronger. Switzer played in the NFL as recently as 2021, giving Oregon a staff member with very recent professional experience.

Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) celebrates with receiver Dez Bryant (88) after scoring on an 83-yard punt return in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So how did Douglas and Switzer reconnect?

"(Switzer) was at Tulsa last year and some certain things happened. He ended up getting let go and he reached out to me and, I'm just thankful that I'm in a position now where I can help a good friend. It's just a blessing to have him on our staff. He's a valuable addition to the room, to me, to our players. So, no, he'll do big things here. I'm happy he's with us," said Douglas.

The loyalty is obvious in the hire. Oregon is a program where trusted people get opportunities. It appears that Switzer could complement Douglas well and in turn have a positive impact on the receivers room, which is led by Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. The 31-year-old Switzer brings more fresh energy to Lanning's staff.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Switzer's Playing and Coaching Career

The former All-American finished his college career as UNC’s all time leader in receptions (244) and receiving yards (2,912), while also holding program records for punt return yards (1,082) and punt return touchdowns (7).

Switzer’s coaching career has accelerated quickly. After retiring from the NFL, he immediately landed a role with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football program and quickly worked his way up to wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Switzer also brings name recognition and an aspiring story to the Ducks. At 5-foot-8, he was overlooked by many top programs as a three-star recruit. He arrived at North Carolina as an undersized recruit but left as one of the most productive receivers in program history and a college football All American.