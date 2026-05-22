Local Receiver Hunter Vaughn Announces Oregon Commitment

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning added another walk-on to the roster ahead of the 2026 season. The Ducks’ wide receiver room will get another addition, with Hunter Vaughn entering the program.

Vaughn is a local player from Willamette High School and will have the opportunity to stick around in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks Add Another In-State Player

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vaughn is not rated by 247Sports. According to both Vaughn’s X account and 247Sports, he committed to play for the Portland State Vikings on Jan. 25, shortly after receiving an offer. It appears that he’s flipped his decision, with Vaughn reposting a graphic with his commitment to the Ducks.

The receiver is listed as 6-1, 181 pounds in the 2026 class. He started playing high school football at North Douglas in Drain, Oregon, which plays 8-player football in the Class 1A level. He ended up at Willamette as a senior, moving to 11-player football in a higher Oregon class level in the 6A division.

One of Vaughn’s former high school teammates at Willamette, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, was part of Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class as a four-star recruit. Cumberland also transferred to Willamette to finish out high school, but moved from Ohio. The two will reunite on the Ducks, with Cumberland currently recovering from a car accident.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Room

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vaughn joins an Oregon receiver room crowded with talent ahead of the 2026 season. Evan Stewart returns from injury for his redshirt senior year, with Dakorien Moore back for his sophomore season. Jeremiah McClellan also comes off a breakout 2025 season.

With Stewart, Moore and McClellan leading the room as the Ducks’ returners, Iverson Hooks transfers from UAB with potential to fill the slot role. Jalen Lott, Gaitlin Bair, Messiah Hampton and Hudson Lewis join Vaughn as the freshmen in the room.

Snaps at receiver will be hard to come by in the fall. If Vaughn adapts to the collegiate level as fast as he did moving from eight-player to 11-player football, it is possible the walk-on role could grow into something more.

Walk-ons earning full scholarships at Oregon isn’t unheard of. Former linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who is another former Eugene high school star, is arguably the most famous recent example, although he started with an athletic scholarship for Oregon baseball when he walked onto the football team.

In-State Commits in 2026 Oregon Ducks Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks also added some preferred walk-ons back in February. A pair of Central Catholic teammates from Portland, Oregon, committed to the team. That included a safety in Cole Thomas and an outside linebacker in Hudson Coe.

The program additionally brought in Tualatin High School tight end Cole Newton, North Salem High School three-star athlete Braxton Singleton and Nelson High School defensive lineman Abraham Zhyryada as walk-ons in the 2026 class.

Another Willamette High School standout, offensive lineman Aiden Lewey, committed as a walk-on back in February, meaning that Vaughn’s commitment equals three former Willamette teammates on Oregon.

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