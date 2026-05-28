Kenyon Sadiq’s Oregon Legacy Gets Tougher After Injury News

As if his 2025 season wasn't impressive enough, tight end Kenyon Sadiq played through an injury during his final season with the Oregon Ducks.

Now a rookie with the New York Jets, Sadiq went through a minor procedure for a hernia injury that Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Sadiq knew about entering the 2025 season with the Ducks.

kenyon sadiq, Oregon Ducks tight end | oregon ducks on si darby winter

The legacy the tight end left in Eugene is already deep, but this injury news adds another layer of toughness to his Duck tenure.

Kenyon Sadiq Played Through Injury At Oregon

From a 215-pound true freshman that scarcely played to an early NFL Draft entrant, Sadiq's path reflects his intense work behind the scenes but now shows his immense dedication to the program.

The context is significant in terms of Sadiq's season that was one of the best in Oregon program history. He set the Oregon single-season record in 2025 for catches by a tight end with 51. The Oregon star wow'd as he played through pain, still dominated the Big Ten Conference and became a first round draft pick.

Sadiq could have opted to get the procedure during the Ducks' season but it likely would have meant missing games during a special Oregon season that saw the team rally all the way to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

Sadiq did also play through a "lower body injury" during Oregon's 2025 season that specifically limited him during the Ducks' regular season 30-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Another underrated storyline is that Sadiq made history by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end... with the hernia injury.

Good news is, the timing of Sadiq's hernia procedure will align well for him to participate for NFL training camp in July.

Knowing what he accomplished as a Duck with the injury poses the question: just how good can a fully-healthy Sadiq be?

Kenyon Sadiq and Dan Lanning's Relationship

As an early entrant, Sadiq didn't get a traditional senior night sendoff at Autzen Stadium with a big hug from Oregon coach Dan Lanning. However, he did leave with a lasting memory from Lanning, which he revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive interview.

Oregon Ducks tight end kenyon sadiq with bri amaranthus | oregon ducks on si seigher brown

Saqiq met with Lanning after Oregon's season ended to talk with his coach about his decision to go to the NFL.

"He was he was all on board. He told me he thinks it was the right decision at the time, but also just giving me advice: to not let the fire die inside. There's a lot of guys that will get to the next level and say, ‘Hey, I made it.’ But, it only gets harder," Sadiq said of the conversation with Lanning.

"Him saying how much he believes in me, that I can accomplish and do all those things. It meant a lot," Sadiq told Amaranthus.

When Sadiq got the call from the Jets, he was surrounded by his friends, family, Lanning and his former tight ends coach (now Oregon's offensive coordinator) Drew Mehringer, who celebrated with Sadiq at an Air BNB in Idaho.

It was a full circle moment for Lanning, who said he remembers standing in a living room with Sadiq and his family, making a pitch for the talented tight end to commit to the Ducks.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq, and his toughness, are a great example of Lanning's success in sending players to the league.

Under Lanning, Oregon set a program record for most players selected in a single NFL Draft in back to back seasons in 2025 and 2024. There have been 31 Oregon players drafted under Lanning in four years, including eight Ducks selected in the top 50.

After being selected in the first round, Sadiq became the first Oregon tight end to reach that milestone since Russ Francis was taken No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Sadiq will be surely missed in Eugene. His hurdling-abilities and toughness will be remembered by the Oregon fanbase for a long time to come.

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