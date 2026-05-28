Kenyon Sadiq’s Oregon Legacy Gets Tougher After Injury News
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As if his 2025 season wasn't impressive enough, tight end Kenyon Sadiq played through an injury during his final season with the Oregon Ducks.
Now a rookie with the New York Jets, Sadiq went through a minor procedure for a hernia injury that Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Sadiq knew about entering the 2025 season with the Ducks.
The legacy the tight end left in Eugene is already deep, but this injury news adds another layer of toughness to his Duck tenure.
Kenyon Sadiq Played Through Injury At Oregon
From a 215-pound true freshman that scarcely played to an early NFL Draft entrant, Sadiq's path reflects his intense work behind the scenes but now shows his immense dedication to the program.
The context is significant in terms of Sadiq's season that was one of the best in Oregon program history. He set the Oregon single-season record in 2025 for catches by a tight end with 51. The Oregon star wow'd as he played through pain, still dominated the Big Ten Conference and became a first round draft pick.
Sadiq could have opted to get the procedure during the Ducks' season but it likely would have meant missing games during a special Oregon season that saw the team rally all the way to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
Sadiq did also play through a "lower body injury" during Oregon's 2025 season that specifically limited him during the Ducks' regular season 30-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Another underrated storyline is that Sadiq made history by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end... with the hernia injury.
Good news is, the timing of Sadiq's hernia procedure will align well for him to participate for NFL training camp in July.
Knowing what he accomplished as a Duck with the injury poses the question: just how good can a fully-healthy Sadiq be?
Kenyon Sadiq and Dan Lanning's Relationship
As an early entrant, Sadiq didn't get a traditional senior night sendoff at Autzen Stadium with a big hug from Oregon coach Dan Lanning. However, he did leave with a lasting memory from Lanning, which he revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive interview.
Saqiq met with Lanning after Oregon's season ended to talk with his coach about his decision to go to the NFL.
"He was he was all on board. He told me he thinks it was the right decision at the time, but also just giving me advice: to not let the fire die inside. There's a lot of guys that will get to the next level and say, ‘Hey, I made it.’ But, it only gets harder," Sadiq said of the conversation with Lanning.
"Him saying how much he believes in me, that I can accomplish and do all those things. It meant a lot," Sadiq told Amaranthus.
When Sadiq got the call from the Jets, he was surrounded by his friends, family, Lanning and his former tight ends coach (now Oregon's offensive coordinator) Drew Mehringer, who celebrated with Sadiq at an Air BNB in Idaho.
It was a full circle moment for Lanning, who said he remembers standing in a living room with Sadiq and his family, making a pitch for the talented tight end to commit to the Ducks.
Sadiq, and his toughness, are a great example of Lanning's success in sending players to the league.
Under Lanning, Oregon set a program record for most players selected in a single NFL Draft in back to back seasons in 2025 and 2024. There have been 31 Oregon players drafted under Lanning in four years, including eight Ducks selected in the top 50.
After being selected in the first round, Sadiq became the first Oregon tight end to reach that milestone since Russ Francis was taken No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
Sadiq will be surely missed in Eugene. His hurdling-abilities and toughness will be remembered by the Oregon fanbase for a long time to come.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus