Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update On Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Oregon Ducks spring football practices have officially started. One of the biggest storylines is how the new Duck transfer additions mesh with the current team, including quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Raiola transfers to Eugene from the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a lingering injury question. As Raiola is still recovering from a broken fibula in November - What is his timeline for return?

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave an update on Raiola after Oregon's first spring practice.

Injury Update On Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Per Lanning, Raiola was able to practice with the team for their first spring practice. He also noted that the Ducks will be smart about his recovery. Raiola broke his fibula after being sacked in the third quarter of the game against USC on Nov. 1 and surgery was successful.

"He was able to practice with us today. We're being conscientious of where he's at as he comes back, but he's pushing, and it's new for him," Lanning said.

Raiola already practicing with the team is an encouraging sign for Oregon’s quarterback depth heading into the season and the future. Recovering quickly enough from a broken fibula to participate in practice suggests his rehab is progressing well.

"He's coming to a new system, but he's learning it well. He's definitely a cerebral player that can make the throws so very excited about where he's at and where he's continuing to grow," Lanning said.

While Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore elected to return to the Ducks football program instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, the addition of Raiola is notable for the quarterbacks room competition and back-up responsibilities.

At the time of the injury, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule addressed the expected recovery period, which is now relevant to Oregon football.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Rhule indicated a recovery period of roughly 8-10 weeks following Raiola's surgery. If the 8-10-week timeline is still running true, basic bone healing and initial rehab would have likely run into early February of 2026.

Lanning’s comment that Oregon will be smart with Raiola’s recovery signals the staff doubles-down on their values of having him healthy long term rather than rushing him back too quickly.

Raiola and his experience are already turning heads before taking a snap in Eugene because he ranks as the No. 8 overall transfer quarterback during the cycle. CBS Sports named him one of the "crown jewels" of the transfer portal class.

Oregon Ducks' Deep Quarterback Room

With Moore set to star in 2026, there is not a time crunch for Raiola to push the recovery. If the former 5-star recruit isn't fully "back" by the start of the season, the Ducks still have quarterback Brock Thomas, who backed up Moore last season, and Akili Smith Jr., who fans are excited to see more from, on the roster.

Moore showed strong leadership and confidence when asked about Raiola joining the Ducks program on SportsCenter. While some athletes might feel threatened by an elite player joining their position room, Moore emphasized the positive aspects of having another talented quarterback to push him.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Yeah, (Raiola) is a great dude. Of course, we haven't talked much, but just seeing him and how he just competes. I know when he comes here that he's gonna be a great guy for the quarterback room," Moore said in January.

"I wanna make sure that I give him my ideas, my thoughts - like Dillon Gabriel did for me and make sure that I just give him the resources to make sure he's better on his game. But I know when he comes here, he's not gonna fall and not push me. He's gonna push me and compete and have fun. I'm glad to be able to see him," Moore continued.

Even if Raiola uses a redshirt this year, he gives Oregon quarterback insurance in case of injury, meaning the Ducks would not have to scramble for a quarterback mid-season if the unexpected happens.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore threw for 2,000 yards on 72.4 percent passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions over nine games before the season-ending injury. Raiola arrives in Eugene looking for a fresh start under coach Dan Lanning. Much like Moore did with former Ducks star Dillon Gabriel, Raiola could benefit from playing backup for a season, while still getting reps.

“The road back starts now!” Raiola wrote on his Instagram on Nov. 6.

In his two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Raiola showed flashes of his talent and potential as a quarterback. He led all FBS true freshmen and broke program freshman records with 2,819 passing yards in 2024 while leading the Huskers to their first bowl game since 2016.

With two years of eligibility left, Raiola also represents a clear succession plan but Lanning is a big believer in competition so his starting role would have to be earned.

Notably, Nebraska is slated to face the Ducks in Eugene during the 2026 season on Oct. 17.