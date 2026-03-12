Dan Lanning Surprises Fans With New Look At Oregon's First Spring Practice

The Oregon Ducks officially opened spring practice on Thursday, and coach Dan Lanning surprised fans with a special addition to his attire. At his press conference following Oregon's first spring practice, Lanning was seen rocking sunglasses at the presser.

What was at first thought to be a swag alert for Oregon fans, the glasses Lanning wore at the press conference were for protection. Lanning recently underwent an eye procedure, and his doctor required him to wear them.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning chose max swag level for the first press conference of spring football. pic.twitter.com/9ags4gzWl3 — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) March 12, 2026

That, however, won't stop Oregon fans from being hyped about Lanning's look at spring practice, as the team heads into the season with confidence that they can be the group to deliver the Ducks their first national championship in program history.

Lanning is set to enter his fifth season as the Ducks coach, and his tenure with Oregon has been nothing short of remarkable. In his four seasons with Oregon, Lanning has proven to be one of the top coaches in all of college football, as he posts a 48-8 overall record.

The last two seasons, the Ducks have lost in the CFP to the two teams that went on to win the national championship: the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and Indiana Hoosiers (2025).

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following their 56-22 loss to the national champion-winning Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the Ducks enter the 2026 season intending to reach higher and win the national championship.

Details From Oregon's First Day of Spring Practice

As for how the first spring practice went for the Ducks, there were several encouraging signs for Oregon fans. Lanning mentioned in his post-practice presser that quarterback Dante Moore has stepped up to lead the Ducks roster this offseason.

Despite being one of the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore chose to return to Oregon for a third season to lead the Ducks to a national championship. Last season, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, leading the Ducks to a 13-2 overall record and appearance in the CFP Semifinal.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the 2026 season, Moore looks to continue his development as a quarterback by limiting his turnovers, which will play a pivotal role in the Ducks reaching their goal of winning the national championship.

Dylan Raiola Participates In Practice

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In addition to Moore's development as a quarterback, Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola was able to practice today. Raiola has been recovering from a broken leg that he suffered in the Cornhuskers' 21-17 home loss to the USC Trojans last season.

Despite being one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason, Raiola will play backup to Moore this season. During the 2025 season with Nebraska, before suffering his season-ending injury, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Playing backup for a season under Moore will benefit Raiola and help not only his development as a quarterback, but his maturity as well. Oregon is scheduled to have its spring game on Apr. 25, where a lot more questions about the Ducks team will be answered heading into the fall camp this summer.