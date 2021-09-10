Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. Ohio State

The Ducks will need one of the best defensive performances they've ever seen to compete with Ohio State, and these three will each play a big role in the final outcome.

The Ducks defense had its moments on Saturday against a lethal Fresno State offense, forcing three Bulldogs turnovers and holding the rushing attack to just 75 yards. However, against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, the unit will have to take a massive step forward in order to escape Columbus with an upset victory.

Here are three players that will be difference makers on Saturday for Tim DeRuyter's defense.

1. Mase Funa - Outside Linebacker

Mase Funa recovers a fumble following a strip sack by Kayvon Thibodeaux against Fresno State at Autzen Stadium. © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

If Kayvon Thibodeaux cannot play, Funa is a guy who can step up in the pass rush, as well as getting stops in run defense. With the transfer of Isaac Slade-Matautia in the offseason, Funa is now the most experienced linebacker on Oregon's roster, and he must play like it on Saturday.

The Ducks have as much raw talent in the linebacker room as anyone in the country, but guys like Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe have never played in an environment like Ohio Stadium with 100,000 fans in the stands against a team like the Buckeyes that is as loaded and well-coached as any in the sport. Tim DeRuyter will look to Funa to be a leader on the field for a young defense

Ohio State has a trio of running backs that can frustrate any defense in the country in Miyan Williams, Master Teague, and TreVeyon Henderson. Not many defenses will slow them down, as they combined for 239 yards of offense against Minnesota — more than 48% of the Buckeyes' total yards.

Funa played a huge role in decelerating a rather unstoppable Jonathan Taylor in the 2020 Rose Bowl in front of a rather large crowd, so perhaps he can lean on that experience to help the Ducks' run defense against the Buckeyes.

2. Jamal Hill - Safety

Safety Jamal Hill (19) deflects a pass intended for Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) in the fourth quarter during the 2020 Pac-12 Championship. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hill will play for the first time this season but is not listed as a starter. He missed the season opener against Fresno State due to a suspension stemming from an off-the-field incident in the offseason. He was reinstated prior to the week 1 contest for practice purposes.

The Ducks sure are happy to have him back on the field.

Kayvon Thibodeaux may have won the Pac-12 Championship Game MVP, but Hill may have made just as big of an impact on the game, securing two interceptions, including a SportsCenter Top 10 worthy pick that sealed the victory in the fourth quarter. He flies around the field, is a sure tackler, and is one of the best on the team in pass coverage.

Regardless of his ability and skillset, the Ducks simply need all the bodies they can put on the field against the likes of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jeremy Ruckert, and the outstanding skill-position players in Columbus. What a way to welcome him back by throwing him into the fire against arguably the best passing attack in college football.

What will be important to watch is how Hill acclimates after not playing against Fresno State. It will also be interesting to watch how many snaps he gets in his first game sharing time with Bennett Williams, but Ducks fans can expect to see "Scoob" making some big plays on the field. If he can continue his phenomenal play from the end of the 2020 season, the Ducks will be well-equipped against the Buckeyes' receivers — as well as you can be at least.

3. DJ James - Cornerback

DJ James (12) in pass coverage against Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) in the 2021 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The boundary cornerback battle between Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning has been one of the top storylines throughout fall camp, and it just got a bit more interesting. DJ James, who was also unavailable for the Fresno State game, was projected to start at the boundary in place of longtime starter Deommodore Lenoir.

After Cristobal announced James' indefinite suspension at the start of fall camp, the battle was on between Bridges and Manning. Now, the three corners are listed as co-starters, so the snap count between them will be interesting to watch.

Bridges and Manning both played a fair amount in the win over Fresno State, but James coming back into the mix may push one of the other corners out of the rotation.

It will be interesting to see how DeRuyter and Cornerbacks Coach Rod Chance decide how to defend Olave and Wilson. Last week, the Ducks corners played a few yards off the line of scrimmage to prevent the big play and force some throws underneath. This may be a solid strategy to prevent arguably two best receivers from doing their damage, but there are still plenty of options for CJ Stroud, including electric running backs.

James will have to play the best game of his young career to minimize the impact Olave or Wilson, or frankly any of the receivers have on Saturday's game. One slight mishap from the secondary could shift the momentum of the game. The Ducks defensive backs need to play physical, keep their head on a swivel, and get their hands on the football.

If any unit on the Ducks roster is facing the most pressure to exceed expectations on Saturday, it's the secondary.

