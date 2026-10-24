Oregon Ducks Final Availability Report Confirms Wide Receiver Depth Issue
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The Oregon Ducks are on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Oct. 24, and both teams will not be at full strength when facing off at 12 p.m. PT. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore remains sidelined, expected to miss his third game after leaving the USC game with a concussion injury, but the biggest story is the Ducks wide receiver room.
Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan broke his foot in warm ups before the Portland State game on Sept. 18, and he remains out on the availability report. Ducks receiver Evan Stewart is set to miss his second game with an undisclosed injury, not playing since the loss to UCLA. Stewart also made headlines off the field
The newest additions to Oregon's availability report on Friday night were true freshmen wide receivers Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton.
Hampton has caught 18 passes for 161 passes and 2 touchdowns on the season, taking advantage of the void left by McClellan's injury and stepping up as a reliable third option at receiver. As for Lott, he started his freshman season with an injury before turning heads in limited action against UCLA and Nebraska. On the season, Lott has four receptions for 29 yards.
Oregon Ducks Availability Report
Out
Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver
Dante Moore, quarterback
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Jalen Lott, wide receiver
Messiah Hampton, wide receiver
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, inside linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Kawika Rogers, offensive lineman
Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive lineman
Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Concerns
With McClellan, Stewart, Hampton, and Lott all sidelined against Illinois, four of Oregon's top five receivers, the Ducks are rather thin at the position. Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore is the only original starter available, while tight end Jamari Johnson's importance increases even further with four wide receivers on the availability report.
Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. will certainly play a role in the offense against Illinois, but all eyes will be on which Oregon receivers line up alongside Moore. Ducks receivers like Gatlin Bair and Hudson Lewis could see an increase in playing time, and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks may have an opportunity to make his first statement in an Oregon uniform.
Hooks has one reception for six yards on the season, Lewis has caught three passes for 23 yards, and Bair has three receptions for 25 yards.
The lack of experience is clear, though the Ducks have some experience playing without McClellan and Stewart. However, Oregon's offense has leaned on Hampton and Lott in such scenarios, and both are out against Illinois.
Other Injury Notes for Oregon
Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson has been out since he suffered a season-ending injury against Oklahoma State, but offensive linemen Kawika Rogers and Immanuel Iheanacho have both been added to the availability report before facing Illinois. The Ducks have been shuffling through offensive line combinations, but Oregon may have a shorter rotation against Illinois given the status of Rogers and Iheanacho.
Defensive lineman Matthew Johnson is also a new addition after the Nebraska game as Oregon loss a key depth piece up front on defense. Senior defensive linemen A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander have impressed as of late, but Johnson is one of the top interior defensive linemen off of the bench with eight total tackles, five solo.
Illinois Fighting Illini Availability Report
Out
Jayshon Platt, wide receiver
Katin Houser, quarterback
Ca'Lil Valentine, running back
Kayden Bennett, linebacker
Caarter Smith, defensive lineman
Kai Pritchard, offensive lineman
Demetrius John, defensive lineman
TJ McMillen, offensive lineman
BJ Thurman, tight end
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.