Oregon Ducks' Biggest Hurdle to Program's First National Title

The Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, the highest ranking achieved before the season in program history.

Oregon enters the 2026 season with lofty expectations thanks to the team that Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff, highlighted by the return of quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, and the entire starting defensive line. However, the Ducks have experienced two consecutive ugly exits from the College Football Playoff, leaving some doubts about the team's ability to win it all.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 1 Ohio State stands in the Ducks' way from the top of the preseason rankings, but Oregon will have a chance to prove it on the field against the Buckeyes in the regular season. If Lanning and company do make it to the CFP for a third straight year, will this be the season that Oregon wins its first national championship?

The only teams with better odds of winning the national title this season are Ohio State and Notre Dame, and the Buckeyes are already on the Ducks' regular season schedule.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during football training camp inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks National Championship Chances

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, Oregon is an "extremely obvious" pick to be the next college football program to win its first national title in the 2026 season, leading teams like Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Iowa, and Missouri.

"The Ducks reached the national title game in 2010 and 2014 and have finished second in the polls three times in this century. In 2026 they are projected second in SP+ and are the No. 4 betting favorite for the national title. They're also nearly upset-proof under Dan Lanning: The last time they lost to a team that didn't reach the national title game was against Oregon State late in the 2022 season. That was almost four years ago," wrote Connelly.

Lanning has a 48-8 record with the Ducks, rivaling the quick start that former Oregon coach Chip Kelly had while leading the program. Can Lanning take Oregon to a height that Kelly was unable to?

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are no stranger to competing on the highest stages in the sport, but the first national title win has eluded Oregon for quite some time.

With Lanning's roster coming back together ahead of the 2026 season, expectations are raised, even if Oregon is replacing both coordinators with internal promotions.

Oregon Ducks Betting Odds

Still, betting odds for the Ducks in 2026 paint a rather favorable picture. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon has the second-best odds of reaching the quarterfinals of the CFP at -185, only behind Notre Dame at -290. Additionally, the program's win total of 10.5 is among the highest in the country.

"This is a dynamite program that has earned its place in the Champions Club, even if it's had to wait a bit longer than expected for membership," Connelly continued.

Head coach Marcus Freeman walks to a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to individual games, Oregon is expected to be favored in nearly every matchup during the season. DraftKings has released early betting odds for a few of the Ducks' biggest matchups, and the only game in which Lanning and company are expected to enter as underdogs is the road game against Ohio State.

However, Oregon is currently favored over Boise State, Oklahoma State, USC, Nebraska, Michigan, and Washington.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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