Dan Lanning Offers Praise for Chris Hampton, Drew Mehringer Attacking Fall Camp

When the No. 2 Oregon Ducks open the 2026 season against the Boise State Broncos, coach Dan Lanning’s group will be debuting two new coordinators. Chris Hampton (defensive) and Drew Mehringer (offensive) earned promotions this offseason after Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi's departures.

There's much to love about the impact both coordinators can have in their first season. However, in a year filled with national championship expectations for the Ducks, many Oregon fans have expressed their concerns about how effective they can really be.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite these concerns, Ducks coach Dan Lanning provided confidence in how Hampton and Mehringer have attacked throughout fall camp as they gear up for the season opener against Boise State.

“I think part of being a good coach is also being a lifelong learner, and I think we got two coaches in those positions with a great support group. They would tell you that, one, they hear the voice of everybody in the room, so they do a great job of taking feedback, accepting that, and saying, okay, how can I make sure I incorporate it,” Lanning said.

“And then they do a great job of learning through practice, right? We’ve had a ton of situations where they’re calling it like it's a game throughout practice, and they’re learning from it. They’re making notes. They’re saying, ‘Hey, I could have done this better,’ or ‘I could have improved here.’ We talk through it as a staff, and we watch film together and evaluate it. And I think they really attack it.”

What Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton Bring to New Roles

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, the Ducks return one of the best rosters in college football. With high expectations to win their first national championship in program history this season, Hampton and Mehringer bring their own qualities to their new roles.

Since joining Oregon’s coaching staff, both Hampton and Mehringer have formed a significant bond with Lanning. Throughout his coaching career, Mehringer has worked with several top college football coaches, including Tom Herman and Urban Meyer.

Mehringer’s relationship with Lanning has grown since joining the Ducks coaching staff in 2022 as a tight ends coach. Learning under Lanning has opened Mehringer's eyes to how working with other coaches compares to Lanning.

“You don’t feel like you’re walking on eggshells, but you do feel like there’s a high standard for the way that he sees the organization and the expectations around here to win,” Mehringer said. “So, it’s unique, in my opinion, very unique, and I’m thankful for it.”

“I’ve been very fortunate enough to work with a lot of great, great coaches in my life, some that have made some very lasting impacts,” Mehringer continued. “I think as the head coach, it’s very hard. You walk a very fine line of demanding, right, not only from the players and your staff, but also being approachable, and that’s very hard. I think it is a very hard line for people to walk, and I think Dan does it almost effortlessly.”

That expectation Lanning has set for Mehringer throughout his time on the Ducks coaching staff will help Oregon’s offense thrive under star quarterback Dante Moore and a talented group of offensive stars.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Hampton, the new Ducks defensive coordinator has wasted no time addressing what Oregon’s defense needs to improve on heading into a pivotal season. One of those improvements Hampton has addressed this offseason is red-zone defense.

"We were No. 127 in the country in red-zone defense. We're trying to attack dedication every day. It's probably the No. 1 emphasis that, as a defense, we need to improve on is in the red zone and getting red zone stops. It's how we call the game, and its our awareness of it is how we practice. It's going to be a big emphasis for us to improve," said Hampton.

Hampton has the players to help him in his first year as the Ducks' defensive coordinator. The Ducks return their four key defensive lineman, who opted to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene: A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Teitum Tuioti, and Matayo Uiagalelei.

At linebacker, the Ducks return two veterans, Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon, and an improved sophomore, Nasir Wyatt. The Ducks' secondary will also be strong, with Brandon Finney Jr. looking to build his case as one of the best cornerbacks in the country and Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety Koi Perich providing the final piece to an impressive defense.

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