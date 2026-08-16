Oregon Ducks' Brandon Finney, Iapani Laloulu Turning Heads With Fall Camp Leadership
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The Oregon Ducks are at work preparing for the 2026 regular season, and the program released the first episode of its fall camp video series Under Construction. Some of the best moments include center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and cornerback Brandon Finney addressing the team as well as highlights from the Ducks' trip to Tokyo.
The episode also showed Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer leading Ducks as the regular season feels closer than ever.
Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu, Brandon Finney Address the Team
At the end of Oregon's third practice of fall camp, Laloulu and Finney spoke to the team, and the Ducks
"Ain't nobody want to swim with sharks. You feel me? You got to get to that deep end. It don't matter who we come against. You hear me? In order for me to be better for my team, I got to push myself. I got to get myself to that place. . ." said Laloulu. "What are you going to do that's different from everybody else? At the end of the day, only one team can come out on top. Who that gonna be?"
"I just want to say, way to bring the energy, y'all. But the hardest thing is, this is day three. How are we going to stay consistent? This is time to just push each other, push each other, but we got to be consistent," said Finney.
Dan Lanning's Message to Oregon Ducks
Lanning is known to give fiery speeches to his team, and a number of them have been well-documented by the Ducks video team in the various cinematic recaps released to fans, such as this fall camp series.
In a team meeting at the beginning of August, Lanning challenged the Ducks to think about 365 days ago and the difference that each player has made in one year.
"A couple weeks ago, I asked some guys in the room. Think about 365 days ago. What was different for you 365 days ago? What were the expectations you had for yourself. What were your expectations for your role on this team? What did that look like? We just talked about being grateful, now I want you to think about where you're at today in comparison. Are you proud of the difference in those 365 days? How have you used them? What expectations have you created for yourself?" Lanning said.
While Lanning's speech played, the video showed images of the progress on Oregon's new facility and how that construction has progressed in 365 days.
"Is it about Boise State right now? It is not. It's about right now," Lanning said.
Drew Mehringer Coaching Oregon Ducks Offense
Towards the beginning of the episode, Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer was filmed leading the huddle with the Ducks offense.
"What's the only thing that's gonna hold us back? Us. Right? Us. It isn't ever going to be a talent issue for this group. No, what's it gonna be? Discipline and effort. Can we hold each other accountable? The only thing that ever's gonna hold us back is us. And if we're going to be a player-led organization, a player-led offense, everybody's got to hold the standard," said Mehringer.
Meanwhile, practice highlights showed wide receivers Evan Stewart and Iverson Hooks making plays as well as running Dierre Hill Jr. breaking off a run between the tackles. Younger guys like defensive back Na'eem Offord seemingly caught an interception, and tight end Kendre Harrison was highlighted stiff-arming a defender after the catch.
Dante Moore, Teammates React to Billboards in Tokyo, Japan
A few of the highlights from the first episode of Oregon's fall camp recap show were actually from a flashback to when a select group of Ducks traveled to Tokyo, Japan. Quarterback Dante Moore and his teammates reacted to seeing his billboards throughout different neighborhoods in Japan.
"That's my quarterback. I mean, it don't get no better than this. I love that guy, can't wait to protect for him. Me and my boy JD (Jordon Davison). That's our dog, man. So happy for him," Hill said in reaction to Moore's billboard.
Lanning and Moore took a selfie with one of the billboards in the background, and the Oregon coach even teased the idea of the Ducks' traveling to Japan becoming a more consistent trip instead of a one off during one of the seven-on-seven exhibitions.
Might more Ducks be featured on international billboards in the future?
Oregon Ducks at Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, Japan
While leading camps and teaching the game of football overseas, the contingent from Oregon also went sightseeing, of course. At the Tsukiji Fish Market, the most popular outdoor fish market in Tokyo, Dante Moore, wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, as well as running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. all had reactions to sushi worth seeing.
When one vendor showed off a freshly caught tuna that weighed 110 pounds, Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson joked with Dakorien Moore:
"It weighs as much as you, DK," said Johnson.
"Bro why you playing with me, bro?" said Moore.
"My bad, my bad," Johnson replied, fighting back from breaking out in laughter.
Marshall Malchow Sumo Wrestles
The group of Oregon Ducks that traveled to Japan included general manager Marshall Malchow, and his biggest highlight came in a sumo wrestling wring.
The Ducks were at a restaurant with a sumo wrestling experience, and Malchow went one-on-one with one of the Japanese sumo wrestlers while wearing a sumo costume. Every single Oregon player, as well as Lanning, had their phones out recording the moment.
Dakorien Moore called it the highlight of his night.
"If it was me, I would've won off of technique. Not strength, technique," said Stewart.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.