Dan Lanning Turns Heads With Claim About Oregon Linebacker Devon Jackson
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Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media after fall camp on Tuesday. Lanning made a bold claim about Oregon linebacker Devon Jackson.
Lanning was asked about the speed of Devon Jackson, who was clocked in a sprint speed of 24 miles per hour on a GPS this offseason according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Lanning admitted he didn’t know how accurate that 24 miles per hour number is, but did say that Jackson has been one of the fastest players on the team. He even said that Jackson could be the fastest linebacker in all of college football
Devon Jackson, the Fastest Linebacker in College Football?
“I saw that number and I don’t want to discredit Devon but that’s a pretty high number. Devon’s fast. Extremely fast. Maybe it was in the 23’s. I don’t know. Anything over 20 is impressive,” Lanning said. “He’s consistently one of the fastest players on our team…There’s not a faster linebacker I think in college football probably than Devon Jackson.”
Devon Jackson is a redshirt senior linebacker heading into his fifth season in Eugene. He was listed at 6-2, 235 pounds last season, making his blazing fast speed even more impressive. Whether he did in fact clock in at an official speed of 24 miles per hour this offseason or even a tick slower, there is no denying that Jackson is among the fastest players at his position.
Jackson signed with Oregon as a member of their 2022 high school recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit.
In his four seasons in Eugene from 2022-2025, Jackson has played in 44 total games. He’s racked up 106 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, and one forced fumble.
In 2025, he played in 13 of Oregon’s 15 games, starting in two of them. He ended the season with 41 total tackles. Jackson is one of many key Oregon defensive players from 2025 coming back in 2026, including two outside linebackers in Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.
Matayo Uiagalelei
Matayo Uiagalelei is a 6-5, 272 pound outside linebacker heading into his fourth season with the Ducks. In his first three seasons in Eugene from 2023-2025, Uiagalelei tallied 90 total tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, eight passes defended, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception in 42 games played.
He is without a doubt one of the key pieces to this Oregon defense in 2026. Uiagalelei was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2024.
Teitum Tuioti
Teitum Tuioti is a 6-3, 263 pound tight end entering year four with Oregon. From 2023-2025, Tuioti played in 42 games, tallying 156 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks, seven passes defended, and three forced fumbles. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.
On paper, Oregon’s defense has the makings of being an elite unit in 2026. Now the question is will they be able to show that once the season officially gets underway.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1