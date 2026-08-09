Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer spoke to reporters following another day of fall camp in Eugene.

It’s the first year at offensive coordinator for Mehringer, who has already been given high praise by Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

Drew Mehringer Reacts to “Scientist” and “Einstein” Comments

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the week, Dante Moore was asked by reporters about his new offensive coordinator. Moore compared him to a scientist with how smart he is and his ability to direct defenses. Oregon offensive lineman Kawika Rogers took it a step further, calling Mehringer “Albert Einstein of football.”

Mehringer responded to those comments at his press conference.

“I think it’s cool that the players have respect for what you know. I didn’t know that until now,” Mehringer said. “But I think that we’re all just trying to do the best we can to put them in the best position possible and continue to educate them on more than just what they do on any given play, but how the game works. And what can prepare them to play at the next level.”

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It may be Mehringer’s first season as Oregon’s offensive coordinator, but he is already very familiar with this Oregon offense. Mehringer has been on coach Dan Lanning’s staff as a co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2022. There are big shoes to fill for Mehringer. Every other offensive coordinator that has been under Lanning at Oregon has gone on to become a power conference head coach.

Mehringer is taking over the offensive coordinator position for Will Stein, who was in the position from 2023-2025 before accepting the head coaching position with the Kentucky Wildcats this offseason.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite having three different starting quarterbacks in thee different seasons, Stein's offenses ranked among the best in the country.

In his first year in the role in 2023, the starting quarterback for Oregon was Bo Nix. The Ducks averaged 44.2 points per game, the second most in FBS. They came up just short of the playoff and ended the season with a mark of 12-2. Nix was a Heisman Trophy finalist and was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

In 2024, Stein's offense was led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Oregon averaged 34.9 points per game, the 17th most in FBS. They made the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Gabriel was a Heisman Trophy finalist and was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Oregon's starter was Dante Moore. The Ducks averaged 36.9 points per game, the 11th most in FBS. The Ducks made the semifinal of the playoff. Moore wasn't named a Heisman finalist, but left the season projected as a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He decided to come back to Oregon.

Before Stein, Oregon's offensive coordinator in 2022 was current Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham.

It will be interesting to see how the in-house hire of Mehringer will change the Oregon offense or if it will look the exact same as last season.

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