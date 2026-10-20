Oregon Builds Recruiting Momentum With Five-Star Commit After Nebraska Win

Five-star edge rusher and Oregon Ducks commit Rashad Streets stayed up late in watching the final seconds of the Nebraska game.

That's because the Raleigh, North Carolina native took in the game with his recruiting lanyard in tow inside Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in the game-winning touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Streets witnessed quarterback Dylan Raiola find tight end Jamari Johnson in the back of the end zone to win 17-14 on Oct. 17. That Ducks win became redemption from their letdown loss to the now-ranked No. 9 UCLA Bruins the previous weekend in Eugene, which knocked Oregon out of the top 25.

Rashad Streets Will Win Over Oregon Fans With These Words

Streets sounds firmly committed to the 2027 Oregon recruiting class after speaking with On3/Rivals national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong. But he'll win over Duck fans following his recruiting journey with these words.

"The defense has looked better each week," Streets told Wiltfong. "The defensive line has been really coming along and playing lights out."

He watched Oregon collect eight tackles for a loss, featuring a combined 3.5 from his position group as Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti crashed down the line of scrimmage. The edge rush duo plus the interior defensive line bottled Nebraska to 2.4 rushing yards per carry.

Rashad Streets Learns New Vision Oregon Rolled Out

The Oregon defense wraps up Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Streets spoke with coach Dan Lanning, plus defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, during his visit, as he told Wiltfong. He got to see firsthand some of the internal changes the Ducks made to better their defensive approach. This surfaced in the victory over the Cornhuskers.

But the Ducks' coaches, including Lanning, made time for him as well, especially compartmentalizing how he'll be used moving ahead. Streets told Wiltfong that he watched film with the staff and discussed howhe'll fit into the scheme and what they'll ask him to do next season.

It's likely Streets will be used the same way Uiagalelei is unleashed for the Ducks on the edge. After all, Streets brings a nearly similar build at 6-4.

Rashad Streets Fits Oregon Mold

Senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti models the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for the Oct. 17 game at Autzen Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | @goducks on X

Oregon loves luring speed into Autzen Stadium regardless of the position. Even though fans are used to seeing Lanning and his coaching staff land track and field burners for wide receivers, running backs or cornerbacks.

Lanning's defensive approach starts with being fast and disruptive up front, especially at the edge rusher spot, with Tuioti and Uiagalelei answering that bell for the Ducks.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Streets presents advanced speed already for a younger defensive prospect. His snap explosion, followed by a relentless bend, creates a high volume of pressures against quarterbacks. Millbrook High School prefers to attack with him as a Wide-9 defender, taking advantage of his foot speed and bend.

Oregon most likely will try to beef him up once he arrives on campus for the 2027 session. Perhaps Lanning and Hampton would prefer he play at the 245 or 250-pound range right away. Streets presents the speed and athleticism to adjust quickly in the Big Ten Conference. But he'll need bulk in the name of replacing the soon-to-be NFL-bound defenders Uiagalelei and Tuioti. Still, though, Oregon fans should embrace the fact that Streets is all in on the Ducks despite their unranked status.

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