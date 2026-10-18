Oregon Sparks Controversy About Potential Missed Penalty in Nebraska Win

The Oregon Ducks fired off some late Oct. 17 fireworks inside Autzen Stadium. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, originally benched to start the Nebraska game, came in and threw the winning touchdown pass in the 17-14 come-from-behind victory.

However, there's some chatter that Oregon and coach Dan Lanning got away with getting a yellow marker drawn to them before Raiola's final touchdown lob.

Controversial Formation Surfaces for Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College football insider for The Athletic Chris Vannini brought up one of Oregon's final formations through a snapshot.

Instead of lining up in the shotgun, Raiola is at the bottom of the formation, lined up like a receiver, and the Ducks ran a Wildcat formation with a tight end/h-back aligned behind the right tackle. The Ducks also have a three receiver set going plus motioned out a running back. Raiola is operating with what fans can perceive as an empty set, since no running back is lined up next to the quarterback before the snap.

Vannini points out that the Ducks may have had too many players lined up in the backfield, but the image shared on social media fails to reflect that Raiola indicated to the sideline official that he is lining up on the line of scrimmage.

This should have been illegal formation on Oregon on the 4th down before the winning score.



Five players in the backfield. pic.twitter.com/lny4boOOxS — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 18, 2026

Oregon managed to keep its drive alive in that sequence, Running back Jordon Davison pounded the football inside to gain the first down on the fourth-and-one. Raiola found tight end Jamari Johnson for the go-ahead touchdown two plays later.

Still, there's the belief that Oregon should've moved back to the 11-yard line. On the other side, former Oregon and NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz offered his perspective.

Dylan Raiola 'Signaled' Before the Ball Got Snapped

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman and past Super Bowl winner Geoff Schwartz presented what he saw. More so out of Raiola himself before the ball got snapped on that fourth down play.

"Raiola did signal to the official he was 'on the ball' and they accepted that to be the case," Schwartz said in response to Vannini's post.

Raiola indeed checked in with the ref right before the ball moved from the center, casting doubt on a potential missed call by the officials in a pivotal moment. Vannini later shared an update in regards to the questionable formation.

"Update: It's been noted to me that the protocol is to consider this legal because the nearside WR is ahead of the TE and lined up close enough to the center's waist. The farside WRs being separate is the important part. It's close, but I can accept that," Vannini shared in response to his previous post.

Determining if Oregon can Turn Around Season

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beating unranked Nebraska certainly doesn't massively boost Oregon's remaining Big Ten title chances or College Football Playoff hopes. But it does keep them alive.

However, the road to both still features significant hurdles. Which now includes a newly ranked team remaining on Oregon's schedule.

Halloween night now features the nation's No. 24 ranked team in the Northwestern Wildcats. And that Northwestern team features ex-Ducks head coach Chip Kelly running the offense. But then the following week Oregon treks to Columbus to face No. 3 Ohio State.

Beating both teams and winning out certainly reignites the Ducks. But they must avoid looking slow to start games, which has occurred against UCLA and Nebraska in back-to-back weeks.

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