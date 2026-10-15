Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Doesn't Hold Back About Ducks' Offensive Line

Oregon’s offensive line is one of several units under scrutiny following the Ducks’ (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) 17-15 loss to No. 12 UCLA.

Coach Dan Lanning’s squad turned the ball over seven times and converted on just one of 13 third downs during a forgettable afternoon in Eugene. As a result, competition for starting positions has intensified.

Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive center Iapani Laloulu prepares to snap the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, however, is a rock along Oregon’s offensive front. The senior is a leader of a unit that has rotated through eight players this season and now has to prioritize “facts over feelings” when it comes to putting the best five linemen on the field.

The All-American Laloulu spoke to the media on Wednesday to discuss the renewed competition, his responsibilities as a veteran leader and the juice that quarterback Dante Moore’s return to practice provides the Ducks.

Open Competition on Ducks’ Offensive Line

Sept. 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon center Iapani Laloulu leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“First, I just want to thank the Lord, but to answer that question is just standing there and just really seeing and trying to operate different guys in the room. Because honestly, we talk about it. Coach (A’lique) Terry says it’s facts over feelings right now."

"We’re not playing up to our par and the standard that we’ve set over years to come. So I can totally agree with coach Lanning is saying, just trying to make it competition for the guys who really need to play on the field. At the end of the day, we want to play the best five to protect the guys behind us.”

Handling the Quarterback Competition

Sept. 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon; Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to quarterback Dillon Gabriel during warm ups as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I guess it’s challenging, but not really. Obviously, I played with multiple QBs throughout my years here. I was able to play with Bo for one game and then play with Dillon Gabriel and Dante (Moore) and fortunately, the situation we’re in right now. But at the end of the day, we’re just going to make sure, whoever does the best in practice is going to be able to play come Saturday. Both for the QBs and the O line.”

On a Difficult Film Review

Aug. 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Me being here for a while now, going into my fourth year and just knowing how it’s supposed to look like and when I watch the film and it’s not how it’s supposed to look like, kind of sucks (snorts), but it’s a learning lesson also for me."

“I can do better leading and making sure the guys are up to par, not just the coaches, because I appreciate the coaches for always taking it, taking action and holding themselves accountable. I know us as leaders, we can do better too for the guys, but even the O line, we’re just not playing up the best standard right now and we’re not playing with the basics. We’re not doing the simple better enough.”

Dante Moore’s Return to Practice

Oct. 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrate a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It’s been good. It’s been good seeing his joy and smile again. And just seeing him bring the energy for the guys, whoever is in at QB or whether, the whole offense and defense. It’s good to see him up and alive, just running around and seeing him take reps and stuff. But at the end of the day, we’re just going to pray for Dante and he’s going to continue to bring the juice for the guys.”

On Adjusting to Different Lineups

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I think the challenge is making sure that they’re all on par, them knowing their job and just being prepared. And I got to do my job. I want to make sure my guys to my left and my right are on par with the plays and stuff. Really just giving them confidence. People could lose their light and lose their confidence. I got to be the leader to continue to bring the juice and confidence into the boys.”

Learning from Oregon’s Losses

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu take a snap against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Just taking our medicine and going to the doctor, like we say. I think Coach Cav (Mike Cavanaugh), Coach T makes a good point, like the eye in the sky don’t lie. So whatever you put on film, that is your resume right now. So I think we got to take that in and learn. Obviously, you don’t want to lose, but those are also lessons for us to really go back, watch film, see where we can get better and the coaching can get better and everybody else in this facility can get better at.”

“Because at the end of the day, everybody plays a part into it. Not just the guys on the field, but even the guys who are giving us looks and the way, you know, we just operate throughout the facility and everything.”

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