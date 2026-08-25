Oregon Center Iapani Laloulu Gets Candid About Ducks’ Young Linemen

Coach Dan Lanning made headlines at the beginning of fall camp by saying that the Oregon Ducks’ offensive line could feature six to eight players rotating for starting spots.

With young players like Immanuel Iheanacho and Tommy Tofi impressing as true freshmen, there will be an opportunity for the Ducks to set up their unit for immediate and long-term success. Returning center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu spoke after fall camp practice about the importance of his role as a leader to the freshmen entering the fold.

Everything Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu Said

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during fall camp | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

His Relationship With Koloi Keli:

“Yeah, Koloi, man, we both grew up in the same area. Kind of families, kind of ties a little bit. His mom's sister, older sister is married to my dad's older brother, so that kind of you know ties in like that. Koloi was a very quiet kid growing up.”

“He wasn't really out a lot. But whenever I seen him and just seeing him ball out throughout his year, throughout when he was young, and just seeing videos of him was cool. And being able to have him here and just kind of showing the ropes and just trying to be that big brother for him away from home, I love just being like that, being that person for him all the time.”

“It's been good. Obviously, those dudes are huge. They come and walk up to me and just tap me on my back. ‘Man, you ain’t gotta slap me that hard.’ They’re two massive kids, but the thing I like about those two guys, they always they always have joy. They’re willing to learn, asking questions, and just not sitting in the back.”

“And they're willing, like I said, to learn the game and just seeing the way they develop. Tommy being there longer, so just being able to see how Tommy transitioned from when he first came as a high schooler to where he is at now is a huge step.”

“And also, with Manny too, just coming in the summer and do workouts and just seeing how when coach talk about certain scheme and stuff, he's like quick to answer, and that just goes testament to coach Terry and the Law Firm coaches and what they do.”

How Difficult it is for Tommy Tofi to Move Around on the Line as a Freshman:

Oregon’s Tommy Tofi leaves the field after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I mean, Tommy does a great job. He played all four besides center right now, and the coaches are kind of throwing him in the fire right now, and I think it's good because, if God forbid anything happens, Tommy's one of those guys that can step up and play, and Tommy, he does a great job at it.”

“There's still some things he needs to work on, and transitioning-wise from his playing style from high school to now in college, and Tommy's been taking it as an opportunity, and just going and just running with it.”

Taking His Role as a Leader to Heart:

“I mean, I just kind of take it as I'm just grateful and thankful for the opportunity really because I was once in their shoes before, so being able to lead and help those guys out in terms of whatever it is, whether we're off the field or on the field, just helping them out in life and in the game, it means a lot.”

“And I'm very big on pouring back into the youth and to the younger guys. So, I want to make sure I can lead like that, lead by example, and just having that servant leadership mindset.”

His Experience as a Freshman Helping This Class Prepare:

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I think the biggest thing, like when there's opportunity right there for you, you got to go take it, right? Like obviously you have older guys that are in front of you. I kind of told them like even though I had older guys in front of me, I wanted the spot and I wanted to play. I didn't want to be on the sidelines.”

“And I wanted to make sure that I had the trust from the coaches and coach Lanning and Stein and everybody that was here, and let them know that they can trust me when I go out there, I'm going to do my job. And then the biggest thing just having confidence in yourself.”

“And we've been preparing the whole year through winter workouts to spring ball into summer and then into fall camp. Like, we shouldn't have any fear about anything. Like we've been preparing this whole year, so just trust your technique and fundamentals, and just trust the guys besides you.”

How Close He Feels This Year's Group is to Reaching the Standard:

“Yeah, right now progress is still in the making. We're still kind of towards the end of fall camp right now, and just trying to figure out who's going to be on that field. And I feel like you said, there's a standard. There's a standard that's been set from people who's been here before us.”

“And I was very fortunate to play with a couple of those guys who set the standard here. Like I had guys like JPJ, Steven Jones, and I also had guys like a Johnny, Josh Connerly, and all those other guys. And two other guys I just played with last year. It's a big standard, and you want to make sure that we're protecting the guys at all costs and just making sure that we set the Law Firm. That's what we are. So, make sure we set things straight.”

Receiver Evan Stewart’s Journey Back:

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, man, Evan, man, everybody knows Evan can chat. Evan is a very useful guy, very funny dude, and just ever since the incident happened and just the way he attacked it every single day. I seen Evan in the treatment room.”

“I seen Evan with the young guys, just coaching them up on the field, off the field, man, and just seeing him just growing that in that role. You know, because usually Evan, everybody knows Evan. He’s just the guy. So, for him to sit out this past year, kind of really taught him, it can kind of humble him and in a way.”

“But yeah, I just seen so much growth in that, and now I can hear Evan's voice out at the field, where it's no longer just me and Dante. Like, everybody knows Evan is that guy, and when Evan speaks, it has a lot of volume behind that.”

Ziyare Addison and Gernorris Wilson Pushing for Starting Spots:

“Oh yeah, most definitely. Obviously, G had something that kind of nicked him towards the end of the season last year. Just seeing the way he attacks it. Like I said, I see all these guys in the in the treatment room, the weight room, the way they attack, and the energy that they bring.”

“And also, like Ziyare being a young dude, just seeing the fire that he has every day, and also kind of like the brains he has, like from where he first came, in freshman year, like that's a dude I want on my team because he's in the treatment, he's also in the film room.”

“There be times we finish meeting, Ziyare is already over here, and that's what I like to see when I see younger dudes taking that initiative to take time out of their life and to come and you know watch film and stuff.”

What Michael Bennett Provides:

“Man, he got the brains. He picked up things kind of quick. I'm not gonna lie. Just seeing the way he comes and attacks every single day and questions you ask. Like, after the product, every rack or whatever, and I keep coming up and asking a question, and I like that because that means he's into it. He wants to learn.”

“He wants to understand our scheme better. So just being able to have those conversations is pretty huge. And even off the field too, Mikey's a funny guy. You know, cool guy to be around. Always have joy. Always has that smile. So, I appreciate Mikey every day.”

The Other Players at Center:

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Right now, you got Bryce Boulton, you got Devin Brooks and Koloi. We even kind of mixed up with a couple of guards. You know, we got a Kawika and Doug Utu. So just seeing those guys battle every single day, because at the end of the day, we want to make sure the best five is out there.”

“And right now, I probably say we got probably one of the best O-line groups I've been around, where a bunch of guys can step up play at any time. So that's what I'm very excited to see.”

His Excitement to Game Prep and How the Defensive Line Has Pushed Them:

“It feels great. It's amazing. I'm thankful and grateful like I said, to go up against guys like that every single day. It kind of prepares me, so I know, like, go through practice right now. So, when game time comes, I'm already prepared because I would even like this type of look. I already got guys on the D-line.”

“You got like Bear, A’Mauri. Even got younger guys like Matt Johnson and what's his name, Tank (Jones). Those guys are doing a great job, and Fleezy. So just going against them every single day in the trenches just battling head-to-head is amazing. So, I'm just thankful that I get to go against the guys every single day.”

The Possibility of NFL Players Returning to College:

“Yeah, I mean that's a tough question because, like, it kind of sucks, like you said, for the younger dudes that's coming in from high school trying to get that spot and to play the game. Right now, I don't think I have an answer for that question, but yeah, it's kind of tough.”

If This Season Feels Different or Special to Him:

Oregon Ducks Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu | oregon ducks on si darby winter

“Obviously, coming back year four, it's a blessing. These are things I pray for, and just being able to come back and just be in Eugene again. I love Eugene. Everybody knows. Kind of made a couple comments about it. About me loving Oregon and stuff. You know, this will forever be my second home.”

“I just love the community and the people that I got to build out here. I got to build a family away from home, and just not just on the field, but off the field. I'm able to make connections off the field as well. Like your father, Doc, just seeing him outside, a great man. So, I love that dude. Just chatting up with him and him always giving us another opportunity to come down there, and just meeting different faces and just being able to connect.”

The Opportunity That Exists for this Team:

“Right now, coach Lanning talks about just being where your feet are right now. Obviously, you got the outside noise, you got the media. Right now, I'm just really focused on just preparing my guys and making sure that they're ready, full armored up, ready to go. By that time, Boise State, just stay getting here. But right now, we just focus on right now and whatever we have tomorrow.”

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