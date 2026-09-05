Oregon Ducks Clear MVP in Narrow Win Over Boise State
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Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore received an early season test in week 1 that required every ounce of his Heisman Trophy potential.
Thanks to Moore’s career-high 378 passing yards and three touchdowns, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks (1-0) held on for a 34-27 win on Saturday at Autzen Stadium over a Boise State (0-1) team that fought until the final whistle.
Oregon shook off a slow first half start where the Ducks managed just 66 total yards. Moore took over from there as Oregon scored on all of its possessions in the second half, including an 87-yard scoring drive that barely took three minutes.
Every time that Boise State, who took a 17-14 lead heading into the break, threw a punch, Moore had an even better counter as Oregon’s weaponry simply out ran the Broncos.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game,” Moore said in the CBS postgame interview with Jenny Dell. “They came in here two years ago and put in the same effort. As a guy who experienced that game, we knew it wasn’t going to be a cakewalk. So when we were down or when we were up, we always had that next-play mentality.”
Moore finished 28 of 37 as Oregon ran up 497 yards of total offense. He didn’t do it alone, connecting with seven different Ducks receivers.
Receiver Jeremiah McClellan hauled in 150 yards on six receptions and a touchdown to lead the team, while tight end Jamari Johnson and receiver Dakorien Moore also found the end zone. It was Moore’s 62 yard catch-and-run with 7:51 remaining in the fourth quarter that put the Ducks up for good.
Receiver Evan Stewart posted 72 yards on eight catches in his first game since 2024 while running back Jordon Davison rushed for 12 carries, 90 yards and Oregon’s first score of the year.
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen kept the Broncos competing, finishing with 181 yards and three of his own touchdown tosses. The Oregon defense, however, shut him down on the game’s final drive to seal the Week 1 victory.
But the Ducks talent, speed and resiliency proved to be too much for the Broncos to outlast.
“It reveals character,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning told CBS' Jenny Dell after the game. “We won the game. There’s a lot to fix, there’s a lot to clean up. I think these guys are going to come out motivated.
Oregon now turns its attention to week 2. The Ducks (1-0) take to the road for the first time this season, traveling to face Oklahoma State for a 9 a.m. PT kickoff on Sept. 12. The Cowboys (0-1) dropped their season opener to Tulsa by a 24-10 margin.
Despite the Oklahoma State loss, the trip to Stillwater will be a true road test for Lanning’s squad who now has its first bout of adversity under their belts.
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Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch