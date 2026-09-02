How to Watch Oregon vs Boise State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

Football season is officially back in Eugene, and the No. 2 Oregon Ducks will begin their season with a home matchup against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The Ducks enter the 2026 season with some of the highest expectations in college football. Multiple highly respected college analysts have picked Oregon to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff, with some even picking the Ducks to win it all. ESPN’s College Football Index also gives Oregon the fifth-best chance in the nation to win the national championship.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But before Oregon can live up to those expectations, it has to take care of business against a Boise State team that could make things more interesting than expected.

Boise State owns a 3-1 record against Oregon all time. Boise State is also entering a new era after leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12, making Oregon one of the first teams standing in the way of the Broncos' new chapter.

For a team with national championship aspirations, Saturday is an early opportunity to show that Oregon is ready for the expectations that come with being one of the favorites to win it all.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, September 5

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS

Fans can stream the matchup on Paramount+, the CBS Sports App, and CBSSports.com, as well as through live TV streaming services carrying local CBS affiliates such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo.

Betting Odds:

The sun sets over Autzen Stadium though wildfire smoke-filled skies before the start of the Oregon football game against Boise State in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DraftKings Sportsbook lines for Boise State vs. Oregon:

Spread: Oregon -24.5 (-110) | Boise State +24.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 51.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Oregon -4000 | Boise State +1600

Preview:

A season ago, the narrative surrounding this Ducks team was all the talent in the world, but not enough experience. Heading into 2026, the experience piece is no longer a question mark, as even many of Oregon's underclassmen are fresh off stellar freshman seasons and return for their sophomore seasons with valuable postseason experience.

Additionally, Oregon has all the pieces needed to be one of the best teams in the nation. A proven quarterback at the helm in Heisman Trophy hopeful Dante Moore, one of the best defenses in the nation, an experienced offensive line and no shortage of depth of playmakers on both sides of the ball.

"Guess who doesn't have any questions. It's Oregon, and it's not even close," football analyst Joel Klatt said in his weekly podcast. "If you're going through this evaluation and process in the preseason, there is no question about Oregon."

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Joel Klatt emcees the Holiday Bowl trophy presentation at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But don't get it confused, no questions does not mean nothing to prove.

The Ducks enter the 2026 season with something to prove, and the first step toward asserting dominance early could come Saturday against a Boise State team that is pushing for a College Football Playoff spot of its own.

The Broncos enter the 2026 season as the favorite to win the new-look Pac-12 after winning three straight Mountain West championships. With the College Football Playoff now featuring 12 teams and the five highest-ranked conference champions earning automatic bids, Boise State has a clear path to putting itself in the conversation.

But that path starts with one of the toughest games on its schedule. Boise State opens the season on the road against the No. 2 team in the country, and Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson knows exactly what kind of challenge his team is facing.

"They have arguably the best player in the country at quarterback. I have got a lot of respect for Dante Moore," Danielson said. "I watched a lot of film on him through the offseason up to now. He makes great plays with his feet; he can either run the ball or make tough throws. Very hard to get rattled; cool, calm, collected."

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore is coming off a breakout first season as Oregon's starter in 2025, throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 71.8 percent of his passes. He also helped lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff Semifinal before choosing to return to Eugene for another season rather than enter the NFL Draft.

Now, he enters 2026 as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and one of the biggest reasons Oregon has national championship expectations. But Moore isn't the only quarterback entering Saturday with experience.

Boise State brings back Maddux Madsen for his third season as the Broncos' starting quarterback. Madsen missed three games last season because of injury but still threw for 2,334 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding four rushing touchdowns. That experience will be important against Oregon, especially considering the Broncos' history in Eugene.

Boise State leads the all-time series 3-1 against Oregon. Oregon finally got its first win over Boise State in 2024, but even that game came down to the final seconds.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Washington Huskies at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, nearly two years later, the Broncos return to Eugene with another experienced quarterback and a talented group around him.

One of the biggest strengths of that group could be the Boise State rushing attack. The Broncos return Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines, who combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards last season.

Oregon, meanwhile, has plenty of answers of its own in the backfield.

Jordon Davison returns after rushing for 667 yards on 113 attempts as a true freshman, while Dierre Hill Jr. is also back after rushing for 656 yards on just 75 attempts.

The difference could come down to what happens when those running games meet two experienced defensive fronts.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon returns a defensive front loaded with NFL talent, including A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti and Bear Alexander. The Ducks' defense was one of the biggest reasons for their success last season and enters 2026 with the experience and depth to make life difficult for opposing offenses. Boise State will have to find ways to create enough offense without allowing Oregon to turn the game into a track meet.

Oregon has won 15 straight season openers at home and enters Saturday with a 38-game winning streak in nonconference home games. The Ducks are also 48-8 under Dan Lanning and are coming off back-to-back 13-win seasons, reaching the College Football Playoff in each of the last two years.

The expectations could not be much higher, but neither could the opportunity for Boise State.

Prediction:

Oregon should and will win this game.

Boise State has enough experience to make things interesting, but the Ducks have too much talent and depth to overlook in this matchup.

Prediction: Oregon wins

Pick: Boise State +24.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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