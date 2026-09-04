Three Bold Predictions for Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks kick off their highly anticipated season on Saturday playing host to Boise State at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad enters the season opener as heavy favorites over the Broncos.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore drops back against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are many storylines to keep an eye on, including the start to quarterback Dante Moore’s Heisman campaign, the menacing return of the Ducks’ defensive front and much more.

Here are three bold predictions for Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. PT contest.

Evan Stewart’s Triumphant Return

Oregon lines up three dynamic wide receivers to start the year with Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan lining up wide once again.

April 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore hauls in a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore posted 497 receiving yards to McClellan’s 557 with each finding the end zone three times. Also lining up for the Ducks, for the first time since 2024, is fifth-year senior Evan Stewart.

Stewart missed all of last season with a torn patellar tendon suffered during a 7-on-7 drill in the summer of 2025. Prior to that in 2024, he ran up 613 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions in 13 games (12 starts), bringing his career totals up to 1,776 yards and 11 scoring grabs.

His talent has never been the issue. It’s how quickly and strongly he can rebound to his old form, if at all, that’s the underlying question.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart poses for the camera during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Evan Stewart’s had a really good offseason,” Lanning said. “I’m really excited about what Evan can bring to our team this year.”

Stewart proves to be more than healthy on Saturday, leading the Ducks in receiving against Boise State with a 100-plus yard day. It would the seventh of his career and first since snaring 149 yards on Oct. 12, 2024 when No. 3 Oregon edged No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 at Autzen.

Koi Perich Snags First Interception

October 11, 2025; Oregon cornerbak Brandon Finney Jr. returns an interception for a pick-six against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium . | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The word is out on cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Finney Jr. led the Ducks with three interceptions and eight pass breakups last season as a true freshman. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 40 percent of their passes against him, earning him FWAA Freshman All-American honors among other accolades.

Enter safety Koi Perich via Minnesota and the transfer portal.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich returns a kickoff against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perich led the Golden Gophers as a freshman in 2024 with five interceptions to lead the Big Ten and arrives in Eugene with 128 career tackles (5.5 TFL). Now a junior, Perich allows for little relief in the Oregon secondary.

“I don’t see a lot of flaws in this game,” Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton said of Perich.

“He’s shown the ability to cover in the slot. He can tackle. He’s been extremely physical. He’s made a lot of plays on the ball. He’s very ball aware.”

On Saturday Perich snags Oregon’s first interception.

The Lonely Punter

April 25, 2026; Oregon punter Bailey Ettridge booms a kick during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prediction…Oregon punter Bailey Ettridge won’t need to wash his jersey after the game.

Ettridge’s Ducks debut will have to wait until Week 2 when Oregon travels to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State and finally has to punt.

The Australian native Ettridge averaged 44.7 yards per kick (2,099 total yards) in 2025 for Nevada as a freshman to earn All-Mountain West honorable mention and a place on the Ray Guy Award watchlist.

Oregon punted 35 times in 15 games last year or 2.3 per game. But they begin 2026 with a clean sheet.

The Last Note

April 25, 2026; Oregon Ducks fans cheer during the team's annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s national title quest begins Saturday as the No. 2 Ducks enter the season with their highest preseason AP ranking ever. Autzen will be going green-and-yellow for a “stripe out.”

One final prediction might be the easiest. There won’t be a dry eye in Autzen after the game when Oregon honors tradition by playing Dolly Parton’s “Eugene, Oregon” for the first time since the legendary country music singer’s death.

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