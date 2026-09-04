Three Bold Predictions for Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State
In this story:
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks kick off their highly anticipated season on Saturday playing host to Boise State at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad enters the season opener as heavy favorites over the Broncos.
There are many storylines to keep an eye on, including the start to quarterback Dante Moore’s Heisman campaign, the menacing return of the Ducks’ defensive front and much more.
Here are three bold predictions for Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. PT contest.
Evan Stewart’s Triumphant Return
Oregon lines up three dynamic wide receivers to start the year with Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan lining up wide once again.
Moore posted 497 receiving yards to McClellan’s 557 with each finding the end zone three times. Also lining up for the Ducks, for the first time since 2024, is fifth-year senior Evan Stewart.
Stewart missed all of last season with a torn patellar tendon suffered during a 7-on-7 drill in the summer of 2025. Prior to that in 2024, he ran up 613 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions in 13 games (12 starts), bringing his career totals up to 1,776 yards and 11 scoring grabs.
His talent has never been the issue. It’s how quickly and strongly he can rebound to his old form, if at all, that’s the underlying question.
“Evan Stewart’s had a really good offseason,” Lanning said. “I’m really excited about what Evan can bring to our team this year.”
Stewart proves to be more than healthy on Saturday, leading the Ducks in receiving against Boise State with a 100-plus yard day. It would the seventh of his career and first since snaring 149 yards on Oct. 12, 2024 when No. 3 Oregon edged No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 at Autzen.
Koi Perich Snags First Interception
The word is out on cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.
Finney Jr. led the Ducks with three interceptions and eight pass breakups last season as a true freshman. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 40 percent of their passes against him, earning him FWAA Freshman All-American honors among other accolades.
Enter safety Koi Perich via Minnesota and the transfer portal.
Perich led the Golden Gophers as a freshman in 2024 with five interceptions to lead the Big Ten and arrives in Eugene with 128 career tackles (5.5 TFL). Now a junior, Perich allows for little relief in the Oregon secondary.
“I don’t see a lot of flaws in this game,” Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton said of Perich.
“He’s shown the ability to cover in the slot. He can tackle. He’s been extremely physical. He’s made a lot of plays on the ball. He’s very ball aware.”
On Saturday Perich snags Oregon’s first interception.
The Lonely Punter
Prediction…Oregon punter Bailey Ettridge won’t need to wash his jersey after the game.
Ettridge’s Ducks debut will have to wait until Week 2 when Oregon travels to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State and finally has to punt.
The Australian native Ettridge averaged 44.7 yards per kick (2,099 total yards) in 2025 for Nevada as a freshman to earn All-Mountain West honorable mention and a place on the Ray Guy Award watchlist.
Oregon punted 35 times in 15 games last year or 2.3 per game. But they begin 2026 with a clean sheet.
The Last Note
Oregon’s national title quest begins Saturday as the No. 2 Ducks enter the season with their highest preseason AP ranking ever. Autzen will be going green-and-yellow for a “stripe out.”
One final prediction might be the easiest. There won’t be a dry eye in Autzen after the game when Oregon honors tradition by playing Dolly Parton’s “Eugene, Oregon” for the first time since the legendary country music singer’s death.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch