Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gets Candid on Challenge to Dante Moore

Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and offensive lineman Fox Crader both addressed on Tuesday how the No. 20 Oregon Ducks have experienced an increase in vocal leadership since their Week 2 loss. Quarterback Dante Moore is someone who Ducks players continue to point to as someone leading by example in the face of adversity.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning covered a slew of topics during his Wednesday presser. Among them was how the team challenged Moore and how he’s responded entering a pivotal matchup vs. the No. 12 USC Trojans.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) waves to a fan before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything Dan Lanning Said

Quarterback Dante Moore Owning Up as a Leader:

“Yeah, I think that the biggest thing is his voice, right? We've been challenging him, and he's been challenging himself that his voice has to show up. You know, before game day, it has to show up beyond when it's good, right?”

“When things aren't right, that's where his voice has to show up. And just like a coach would reload a play, he needs to have that ability to do the same thing and demand what it needs to look like, which that's shown up for him.”

Opening Statement:

“All right. Good day of prep. Got into a little bit of red area in third down. Still some cleanup to do when it comes to penalties and being able to attack that. But overall, guys have been working really hard this week. So anxious to see them out there on the field in a good environment.”

What His Pregame Walk Looks Like:

“A little bit of that. Find the play clocks. Make sure you familiarize yourself with the field itself. What's it look like? Where are you going to be looking at during the game to know timing situations, play clock situations? Just get a feel for it.”

USC Freshmen Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Mark Bowman Starring Early:

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“No, they're outstanding players, right? They're really good players, and obviously they show up. You know, I mean, Mark's been really outstanding for them throughout this year. Kayden made some unbelievable catches this last game, and continues to just get better and better. So, no surprise at all that those guys are able to make an impact early on.”

Phil Knight’s Donation to the University for a New Engineering Center:

“Yeah, I think the philanthropy of Phil and Penny is, you know, it's remarkable, and it's obviously beyond athletics what they're able to do and donate, and how much they care for others, and the impact that they've been able to create. So, what an unbelievable blessing to impact others and how they're able to do it, and the way they've used their ability to do that.”

Punter Bailey Ettridge’s Performance So Far:

“Yeah, he's done a great job of getting to know his teammates, and you know, there might be a difference in age there, but it probably just shows up from a maturity standpoint. But the guy's done his job at a really high level so far. It's exactly what we expected him to be able to do, and continue to expect him to be able to do.”

Family Legacy and Expectations for Brady and Aaron Bidwell:

Oregon wide receiver Brady Bidwell, left, makes a touchdown catch under cover from Portland State cornerback DaMari Washington as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, it starts with just when you talk about players on your team: what kind of impact do they have on the team, right? And Brady and Aaron both are guys that make our team better in every way. And it's however they can help the team.”

“They want to help the team, right? They're out there working their tail off every single day. And Brady's been a guy that's continued to earn opportunities and trust because of what he's been able to do when he has been on the field. What he's done at practice, and it shows up. He's a guy that every one of our coaches can count on.”

“Obviously, they come from a great family, right? In spite of their father, they're still unbelievable kids. But no, I mean, Josh is here every single day. He doesn't get paid $1 from the University of Oregon.”

“He's here every day as team chaplain and able to help out our team. And you know, he's made a huge impact beyond football on our organization. So, it's great to see.”

Coaching Running Back Dierre Hill Jr. After the Fumble vs. Oklahoma State:

“Ultimately, no that it's not one play that created the result of that game. In no way was it one play that created the result in that game, and Dierre knows that. He's hard on himself. You want players that are going to be hard on themselves, but they also show up in big moments, and he's been a guy that's shown up in a lot of big moments for us.”

“Got an unbelievable trust. This guy has a passion and a love for his teammates and a passion and a love for the game that you want out there on the field, and that moment's a moment you know you can have back, but you either win or you learn, right? And that's one that he's learned from, and he's going to continue to build off of.”

Tight End Andrew Olesh Improving as a Blocker:

Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, he's growing. He's growing in that category. I don't know that it's where he wants. It's not the final product yet, and that's the great thing about young players is you know they're going to continue to improve and get better.”

“But he shows a willingness, right? It's a matter of continuing to get the technique and continue to utilize the weight room to get stronger and build himself into a really good player.”

Lower Touchback Percentage Against Portland State:

“Stats, in some ways, are for losers from that standpoint. Like, you don't care about touchbacks, non-touchbacks. You care about average starting field position. So, you know the goal there was to create advantageous field position, and when you feel like you have an advantage or an opportunity to create that, you want to be able to do that.”

“I think it's also really hard for kickoff return teams to prepare for in the future where the ball is going to be kicked. What do we need to be prepared for when we can put the ball in different locations?”

“You know, but we were able to create some TFLs. Anything behind the 25 in our mind is a TFL, right? With kick locations, that's something we want to be able to have as a weapon and a tool.”

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