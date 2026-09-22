Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei Gets Candid on Dante Moore's Big Change

After a shaky start to the 2026 season, the No. 20 Oregon Ducks’ defense responded to a Week 2 defeat by forcing a shutout vs. the Portland State Vikings.

Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei spoke to the media on Tuesday about the continuous improvements from the defensive line. As the Ducks look to build momentum, they head to where Uiagalelei is from, Southern California, to play the No. 12 USC Trojans.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) hugs Montana State Bobcats defensive tackle Josaiah Asuega (94) after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks’ path to achieving their standard begins with leadership from their players, including starting quarterback Dante Moore. Uiagalelei addressed Moore’s shift to being even more vocal ahead of the top-25 matchup.

Everything Edge Rusher Matayo Uiagalelei Said

What More Leadership Looks Like From Quarterback Dante Moore:

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) watches from the sidelines during the second half in a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When I say we needed more, I don't mean like he wasn't doing enough. I'm just saying like we got our ass whooped two weeks ago, so like there's gonna be a moment we really need to. That's what I mean.”

“But like I told him, talking before in a team meeting before Coach Lanning is, or like taking the initiative, like run, redo team run, like start the period over, holding other guys accountable and challenging like the defense or challenging other guys on offense to be leaders too, and I think that's really been an improvement, and it's shown just everywhere with our focus and our intent in practice.”

What the Attitude Change in Practice Looks Like:

“Yeah, I mean, I say in practice, I think players do a lot of a good job of, like say we mess something up. I think before, we try and correct it, but like now instead of just cranking, running back, saying restart the whole period.”

“It didn't look the way we wanted it to look. Just more vocal leaders. I think Dante has been a phenomenal vocal leader, and I think he always has been. But we just really needed him to step up even more, and you kind of seen that through him and a lot more guys. So, I probably said it was like the best examples I got.”

Getting More Sacks:

“Yeah, you said for the past two weeks? Yeah, I mean, definitely, man. We got to get after the quarterback, and you know, if shoot, if the DBs are doing their job back there, we got to do ours too. It takes all 11. You know, it's not same thing with the run game.”

The Importance of Oregon Recruiting in Southern California:

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the clock during the first half in a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, shoot, I'm not really too into, like I don't know everything about our next recruiting classes, but sure, I'd say the two coming from Southern California, like the two schools that pop out if you want to stay on the West Coast is definitely Oregon and USC. In respect to USC, I think their program has been just on the rise and keep getting better.”

“But shoot, I mean, I feel like Oregon, Southern California, New York, Florida, like it don't really matter where you're from. Like if Coach Lanning thinks she could play and our coaching staff likes you, like we're gonna chase after you.”

The Significance of This Game for Him Being From Southern California:

“Yeah, true, for me, it's definitely like something I had on my bucket list. You know, just in my career playing back at the Coliseum, I played in the Rose Bowl already.”

“But you know, I think my family. Not even lying, I was really an Oregon fan growing up, and most of my family pretty much was all USC fans. But you know, it's just a blessing to get to play in that kind of environment. I'm just excited.”

How Badly They Want to Prove Themselves Against This Opponent:

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, forces a fumble from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean we wanted last week to come like as fast as possible too. Not saying like just because the team is ranked or not but I mean it's definitely a big opportunity and definitely something we've been looking forward to.”

“But shoot, every week is a new week, and knowing the front beginning of the season, a lot of hype, a lot of this. Like, let's cut all that out because we knew we haven't played to the level where we really can play as a defensive front.”

“And shoot, we want to be the best group on the field. We want to dominate, and that's really just been our focus: cutting all the outside noise, focus on ourselves, focus on the opponent, and playing at the end.”

What Makes USC’s Jayden Maiava a Capable Quarterback:

“First, I mean, he can throw the ball really well, right? He has a strong arm, good accuracy. I think he has good legs too, and I think he just does a good job of getting the ball out, and I think he trusts his receivers pretty well. Yeah, I think he's a great player.”

The Difference in This USC Team From Last Season’s:

“They just got a lot of explosive guys. Like again, their quarterback, they have a good leader, good quarterback that can throw the ball. You know, their running game is a big part of their offense, and it marries up well with their passing game.”

Areas of Execution That Stand Out From the First Two Weeks:

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei intercepts a tipped pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Starting off with the edge room, or just myself, like just being violent at the point of attack. You know, am I really striking this dude with the intent, like, put a hole through his chest? You know, am I, what's my intent?”

“So that's, I think that's, that's been the big thing for me, just being more violent at the point of attack, and then as a whole, I think just doing our job, like just trust in my job and trust my brother that's next to me that he's gonna do his job.”

“Like, we don't need to be a hero on a play and try and do all this. And but really, just doing our 111, and then being the most violent, physical group up front more tough.”

If This Feels Like a Rivalry:

“If it is or if it's not, I feel like this is a big game for me. I guess I would say so. Like, definitely in the past years, we've probably been the two more dominant teams on the West Coast, And yeah, we're fighting for that spot.”

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