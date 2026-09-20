Dante Moore Doesn't Hold Back on Kendre Harrison, Andrew Olesh Taking On Bigger Roles

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks put together a historic performance in their Friday night win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Ducks' 84-0 win over the Vikings was the largest margin of victory at Autzen Stadium. The win beat a previous record at Autzen Stadium, against the Vikings on Sept. 2, 2023, a game the Ducks won 81-7.

The Ducks dominated in all three phases as Oregon quarterback Dante Moore bounced back from his performance in the 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-23 passing.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10 different Ducks players scored touchdowns in Friday night’s win over the Vikings, including tight ends Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh, impressing in the absence of starter Jamari Johnson, who missed his second consecutive game with an injury.

Dante Moore Credits Andrew Olesh, Kendre Harrison’s Performances

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kendre Harrison (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Portland State Vikings safety Dionte West (28) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the two taking on a bigger role with Johnson's absence, Harrison and Olesh rose to the occasion, as they combined for 76 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Vikings. After the win, Moore credited Harrison and Olesh for their performance against the Vikings in Johnson’s absence and stepping up.

“Yeah, JJ [Jamari Johnson]. He was a coach this week, so we called him Coach JJ. Yeah, he was someone that just was on the field at practice. If he didn’t see something correct, he would call it out. Kendre [Kendre Harrison], Andrew [Andrew Olesh], A.J. [A.J. Pugliano]. I mean, Markus Dixon, all those guys in the tight end room, they’re willing to get better, and they were watching film,” Moore said.

“They were asking questions. They were dialed in with the game plan and the show today, and I’m glad they get in the end zone. You know that we’re going to come back next week, have the momentum going, and the tight end room is going to be very connected.”

While Johnson is the Ducks' primary focus at tight end this year, Harrison and Olesh look like future stars at the position for Oregon.

Oregon Ducks Shift Focus to Pivotal Matchup With USC Trojans

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the win over the Vikings essentially a tune-up, the Ducks now shift their focus to a game against the No. 12 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which could define their season.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning is undefeated at 2-0 against the Trojans, and Oregon has won four straight games in the rivalry series, a streak that dates back to the 2019 season. With quarterback Jayden Maiava, the Trojans look to break the streak in what is a pivotal fifth season for coach Lincoln Riley.

The showdown at the Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 26, holds major College Football Playoff and Big Ten title implications. However, for the Ducks, the stakes are higher. A second road loss this season could force Oregon to win out to make the 12-team CFP bracket.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds favor the Trojans. USC are currently 2.5-point favorites to end their losing streak against the Ducks and give Riley the signature win of his coaching tenure.

The Trojans and Ducks will kick off Saturday at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC. Can the Ducks learn from their recent loss to Oklahoma State and survive the road test in front of a sold-out Coliseum?

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