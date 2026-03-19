The Oregon Ducks Coach Quietly Making a Bigger Impact Than Fans Realize

There’s been a lot of attention paid to the young stars on the Oregon Ducks coaching staff in the offseason. Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton were promoted to coordinator roles, while running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples has received plenty of praise.

One coach who’s perhaps flown under the radar is quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai. Ka’ai previously served as the assistant quarterbacks coach before getting elevated to the main quarterbacks coach in 2026. He’s made a key impact since joining the staff, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Mehringer have made it clear that they think he’s just getting started.

A Budding Star on the Coaching Staff

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning, Mehringer and Hampton all recently spoke to the media with the spring football season beginning. Mehringer didn’t hold back when asked about the impact Ka’ai has had on the offense.

“Koa is a stud. I've been the fortunate to be around some good young coaches,” Mehringer said. “A guy that was working here for a little while that had worked with me a few different stops, Jordan Salkin, who's now the assistant quarterbacks coach, I think he's assistant quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.”

“You get calls from people, whether they're media or agents or whatever, and like, ‘Who's the next young guy?’ That we don't know yet,” he continued. “And I thought Jordan was one of those guys, and I think Koa is one of those guys. Koa is really, really intelligent.”

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mehringer went on to praise Ka’ai approach to coaching. He said has the unique ability to be firm without making players tense. He has the trust of the players he’s coaching.

Like most coaches have a lot of success, Ka’ai has experience with other positions. Mehringer pointed out that Ka’ai played tight end and defensive end at Oregon and coached the wide receivers before moving to quarterbacks.

Ka’ai may be one of the younger coaches on the Oregon staff, but he certainly brings experience and is a name that Ducks fans will likely be hear more and more.

How Koa Ka’ai Has Impacted the Quarterbacks

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ka’ai and edges coach Kamran Araghi were among the program’s internal promotions this offseason. Lanning talked about what he saw in those staff members that led to their new titles.

“Titles might adjust a little bit. But coach Araghi, he coached our edge last year. Koa coached our quarterback last year,” Lanning said. “So, it might look different on paper to somebody outside looking in, but those guys were very involved in what we do day to day operationally last year, and they've earned the opportunity to continue to elevate.”

Former offensive coordinator Will Stein also coached the quarterbacks during his time with the program. With Stein taking the head coaching position at Kentucky, Ka’ai seemed to be the person that made the most sense to coach the quarterbacks.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ka’ai becoming the new quarterbacks coach eases the transition between members of the coaching staff with quarterback Dante Moore returning. Moore already has familiarity with both Ka’ai and Mehringer, so not too much has to change for the Ducks’ quarterback.

"When we were talking about the changes that were going to be happening, Dante was all in on that," Mehringer said. "Love Koa, and from my seat, that makes me feel a lot better move when you're maybe around those guys.”

The Oregon quarterbacks coach has additionally been crucial to the program’s recent recruiting efforts. Elite quarterback recruits, such as four-star Dane Weber and five-star Will Mencl, have brought up Ka’ai’s name when talking about reasons they’re drawn to Oregon. Ka’ai has put in the extra effort to build relationships with recruits. He would be a big reason why the Ducks are set up for future success if they can land quarterback commitments.