Drew Mehringer Gets Candid On Wide Receiver Evan Stewart's Return From Injury

The 2026 Oregon Ducks football season is set to feature familar faces in new roles. Among members of Dan Lanning's coaching staff changing titles is offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

Mehringer has been with the program since Lanning arrived, previously serving as the tight ends coach. In the first week of Mehringer's first spring season as offensive coordinator he spoke to the media. The offensive coordinator talked about new players in the offense, as well as wide receiver Evan Stewart's return to the field.

What Offensive Coordintaor Drew Mehringer Said

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

How Evan Stewart Is Approaching His Comeback From Injury:

"Stewie looks, looks good. This is the hardest I think I've ever seen Stewie work. I've had a bunch of conversations with him about the goals that he has and where he wants to go and what he's capable of doing.”

“I think it's not a secret he can run, but there's a lot of guys who can run who don't make it in the NFL. That's ultimately his dream, and that's everybody that's in that locker room over there's dream. What's the difference-maker for him? For him, I think it's going to be that change in his approach. I think we're seeing that, and it's pretty cool to watch."

"He's one of the guys today in our unit meeting that I called out specifically and said 'Hey, we all know what your goals are, we need to see those goals reflected in the way you work today'. I thought he did that.”

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"It's exciting when you're most talented players work that hard. That's a sign to me of a good culture, and the culture that coach Lanning has put here at Oregon that guys like Dante (Moore), Poncho (Laloulu), Evan, Matayo (Uiagalelei, Teitum (Tuioti) and A'Mauri (Washington), all those guys are working really hard."

“They're setting new examples leading from the front. They're not like 'I'm got four years in, I'm good. You guys go do it'. They're leading from the front. We saw winter conditioning, and Wilson did a great job forcing those guys to lead, even when they didn't want to.”

“I think we're seeing some of that from Stewie, and if he continues that down the road, I'm excited to see what he does this year."

On the New Tight Ends:

Clemson tight end Markus Dixon (84) in a pass drill during the first day of Spring practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility at the Allen N. Reeves football complex in Clemson S.C. Wednesday, February 28, 2024. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Markus (Dixon), obviously, has been in college for a little while, like he kind of, he comes from a good program, and he's a bigger, older kid, right? So, he's a 255-pound kid. He's really smart, he's tough.”

“We watch tight ends all the time. And there's like you watch the tight ends that make it got to be those things, what I mean, you got to be smart, you got to be tough. Even the guys that are the quote-unquote pass catchers, right? Like, I mean, Kenyon Sadiq just broke the 40 record in the combine. And one of the trademarks for him is he's a fantastic blocker.”

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“So, in terms of the two young guys, I think that high school football is different. I think that Kendre (Harrison), for example, is learning a lot. We're doing a lot more things, and practice is happening a lot faster than it was for him only a few months ago. And then Andrew (Olesh) is coming off of a redshirt year at Penn State, where he's learning, too. For him, this feels maybe not like this in the first year.”

“But that's a lot of new information, and it's like learning a new language, but you're doing it full speed, and with somebody on the other side of the ball trying to knock your head off. We could all go take Chinese right now, but try and spit out the answers. Well, there's a 285-pound guy standing across from you trying to so I think that there's a little bit of there's some learning curves, and I think still very early, but I think they show promise. Both of those guys run really well.”

“They catch the ball very well. I don't think that they're afraid. I think they're tough. So how much are they going to play at the moment? I mean, we still got a long way to go before we get to September 5, we'll see how they develop.”