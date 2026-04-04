Oregon Coach Updates Injury Status of Defensive Lineman Tony Cumberland

Following recent reports, Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti confirmed on Saturday that Ducks freshman defensive lineman Tony Cumberland was recently involved in a car accident and will be out for the remainder of the spring.

"He was a passenger in a car accident. Obviously, we're thinking about him. He's recovering right now. He'll be out for the rest of spring. We're just keeping him in mind, praying for him and his family for a speed recovery, and I'll just leave it at that," said Tuioti per 247Sports' Erik Skopil.

A former Willamette High School standout, many Oregon fans are looking forward to seeing the defensive lineman take the field and hope that he can make a full recovery in time for the Ducks' 2026 season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cumberland has been signed with Oregon since Sept. 23, 2023, making him one of the longest committed players in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class, which makes sense considering he played high school football in the shadow of Autzen Stadium at Willamette.

Tony Cumberland Arrives At Oregon As Top Recruit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman is rated as a four-star recruit, per On3, and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Oregon. Cumberland is also ranked No. 63 overall nationally and No. 5 among defensive linemen, per On3.

The Ducks hope to get the Eugene native back before the start of the 2026 season, as Cumberland has the potential to be a defensive star for his hometown school. Cumberland is one of many talented pieces that arrive in Eugene as a part of Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class.

In addition to Cumberland, the Ducks bring in another talented recruit to their defensive line with St. Paul’s Episcopal Edge rusher Anthony Jones Jr. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher out of Mobile, Alabama, is one of the two five-stars in Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, with the other being Bishop Gorman safety Jett Washington.

Jones is rated as the No. 22 overall player nationally in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports. When Cumberland makes a full recovery, both he and Jones have the potential to be rising stars next season for the Ducks, as they join what is already a talented Oregon defensive line.

Oregon's Defense Entering 2026 Season

oregon ducks chris hampton evan stewart Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

In addition to Cumberland and Jones arrival, the Ducks return several top contributors to their defensive line next season, including defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington. Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti also return at defensive end for the Ducks.

Under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, Oregon’s defense has the potential to remain among the most dominant in college football. Hampton takes over the defensive coordinator role for Tosh Lupoi, who, after the Ducks' 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, departed to become the new coach for the California Golden Bears.

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