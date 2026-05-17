Dan Lanning’s Transfer Praise Adds Intrigue To Oregon's Offensive Line Battle

Oregon's offensive line has become one of the most dominant and reliable units in college football. After losing three starters to the NFL, can the Ducks retool for the 2026 season?

The Ducks return stability at center with Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and right guard with Dave Iuli, but the rest of the offensive line has major questions to answer before the 2026 season.

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon must replace left tackle Isaiah World, left guard Emmanuel Pregnon and right tackle Alex Harkey, leaving multiple starting jobs open for a program that has built one of the best offensive line standards in college football.

That is where transfer offensive lineman Michael Bennett becomes such an important piece.

What Dan Lanning Said About Transfer Michael Bennett

As a transfer prospect out of Yale, Bennett was rated as the No. 75 overall offensive tackle, per 247Sports.

Bennett spent all 46 of his spring game snaps at right tackle, making his placement one of the most notable developments in Oregon’s offensive line competition.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s comments about Bennett only add to the intrigue.

"He's done a great job. He's been a great teammate. I think he really accepts the challenge," Lanning said. "I think Michael's one of those guys that appreciates that rent’s due every single day in football, and there's not a day off, and he's attacked it. That room is a really welcoming room. They do a great job of creating camaraderie in there. I think Michael's been able to fall into that really quick. And he's obviously intelligent, cerebral. So, it's paid off."

That praise is notable because Oregon is not simply looking for a body at right tackle. The Ducks are trying to maintain an elite offensive line identity after being named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist in each of the last five seasons and a finalist in 2025.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

For Bennett, the challenge is significant as he moves west to Eugene. He is making the jump from Yale to Oregon and from Ivy League football to a Big Ten program with College Football Playoff expectations. That transition requires more than size and talent - the connections with his other teammates needs to be made quickly.

Lanning made clear that Bennett has become one of the flock as offensive line coach A'lique Terry looks to mesh the additions with the veterans.

"He's just one of those guys. When you see him, you smile. And the relationship's been real," Lanning said. "He's got an unbelievable family with Stacy, Gerald, his brothers played ball as well. I just thought he was our kind of guy. And to see the growth that he's made, the steps he's taken since he's gotten here, and the improvement he's made, it's been really refreshing to have on this team. But those relationships matter, and they pay off down the stretch."

Oregon's Elite Offensive Line

The right tackle battle remains unsettled, and Bennett still has to prove he can become the answer there... However, Bennett’s spring game placement, combined with Lanning’s public praise, makes him one of the most important players to watch as Oregon rebuilds its offensive line.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bennett is in the right place as a transfer. Lanning and the Ducks have had the most transfers selected in the NFL Draft since 2023 over teams like Miami, Ole Miss, and LSU.

Guard Zac Stascausky also played right guard in the spring game while Gernorris Wilson and freshman Immanuel Iheanacho are also names to watch in the competition

Ducks fans can't wait to see Iheanacho, who is from Georgetown Preparatory High School in North Bethesda, Maryland. Iheanacho arrives at Oregon as not only one of the best offensive line recruits but also the top overall player in the 2026 recruiting class.

One thing is clear from Lanning's comments, Bennett is already making a strong impression in Eugene.

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