Oregon Ducks Coaches Make Big Moves in New Recruiter Rankings
In this story:
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks officially signed all of their commits on National Signing Day without losing any recruits to any flips. The Ducks were in contention for five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. before he announced he was sticking with Ohio State.
Still, 247Sports' 2026 recruiter rankings saw some major shifts following the busy signing day. Oregon still has three staff members ranked inside the top 50 of the rankings, but it's had recruiters move up and down.
Oregon’s Staff Rise and Fall in Recruiter Rankings
Defensive backs coach Chris Hampton was the recruiter of the year for the 2025 cycle. He flipped five-star Na’eem Offord from the Buckeyes at the end of the cycle, while also securing signings from Trey McNutt, Brandon Finney Jr. and Dorian Brew last year.
Hampton remains in the top-five recruiters this season. He’s listed at No. 4 in the nation with four commitments, including five-star safety Jett Washington. He rose one spot from where he was previously ranked.
Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry is another name on Lanning’s staff that consistently shows up among the nation’s top recruiters. He did drop four spots, however, now at No. 29. His three commits in the 2026 class include five-star Immanuel Iheanacho.
Wide receivers coach Ross Douglas rose 45 spots and into the top 50 in the latest recruiter rankings. He received the news on Thursday of elite wide receiver commit Jalen Lott’s official signing with the program.
Douglas had Oregon in contention for Henry Jr., but the five-star's two-year long commitment to the Buckeyes ultimately won out.
MORE: What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said at his Signing Day Press Conference
MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Latest Recruiting Pitch to Five-Star Wide Receiver Chris Henry
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Unique Recruitment of 5-Star Gatlin Bair
The Ducks Recruiting Strategy Pays Off
Hartline’s exit from the Buckeyes played a major role in Henry’s potential flip. However, Lanning’s staff is also undergoing big changes, with offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi both rumored to take on head coaching jobs.
Despite the drastic changes to the Oregon coaching staff, the Ducks didn’t lose recruits. The program’s unique approach to recruiting is a big reason why. Lanning explained during his signing day press conference that his staff recruits by committee, rather than a commit’s relationship being with one member of the coaching staff. He said that he’s honest with recruits about the possibility of coaching changes.
“I think, when you're honest from the beginning to the end of, hey, this is what it looks like right now. We've got an unbelievable staff,” Lanning said. “We've had transition here in the past, and we've shown exactly what that looks like when transition happens.”
The Ducks saw former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham leave after one season with the program. Will Stein took over at the position, and the Oregon offense continued to see success throughout the change in personnel.
“But when you're really honest about that, you don't tell them, hey, this guy's here for life, and then the next thing you know, the rug gets ripped out from underneath you, and you prepare him for those moments. I think that speaks volumes,” Lanning said.
“And ultimately, people are signing up for more than just one person being here, but that's part of the goal is for people to come and get the opportunity to share in their dreams and their futures,” he continued. “I think when people are deceptive about it, when it looks different and other places, I think that's when it's a big shock. And a lot of things can a lot of things can change.”
Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23