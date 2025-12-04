Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Unique Recruitment of 5-Star Gatlin Bair

The Oregon Ducks have 21 commits in the 2026 recruiting class with 18 signatures announced as of Wednesday evening. However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff also announced the signature of five-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair, originally a member of the 2024 class. Bair has been completing his LDS mission, but he is reportedly set to join the Ducks for the 2026 season.

What Dan Lanning Said About Gatlin Bair

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanning spoke to the media on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and the Oregon coach's smile lit up when Lookout Eugene-Springfield's Tyson Alger asked about Bair and how the Ducks have stayed in contact with the wide receiver recruit while on his mission.

"Yeah, it’s been somewhat limited. There’s been some opportunities in there that we could (communicate). There’s still been great communication with Brad and Shae and his family, the ability to connect from time to time. But 'Elder Bair’s' been doing a mission, and he’s done an unbelievable job of that. But we’ve been able to stay in touch whether through email, the occasional opportunity to touch base with the people that he’s around," Lanning said at his Early Signing Day press conference.

Afterwards, Lanning continued to talk about his excitement for Bair to finally arrive in Eugene.

"Really excited to get him here. You know, that’s one that you signed several years ago, and now you get the opportunity to have him here. I’m really excited about what Gatlin can do," Lanning said with a smile.

Gatlin Bair's Recruitment

Sometimes, recruits don't stick with their commitments after taking a mission, making Oregon's announcement of Bair on Wednesday a rather significant one. Bair's older brother, Peyton Bair, transferred to Oregon from Mississsippi before the 2025-26 school year and is a member of the Ducks track and field team. Not only does athleticism clearly run in the family, the Bairs have appeared to be fully committed to Oregon since 2024.

Mar 15, 2025; Virginia Beach, VA, USA; Peyton Bair of Mississippi State reacts after winning the heptathlon with 6,013 points during the NCAA Indoor Championships at Virginia Beach Sports Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before committing to the Ducks, the five-star wide receiver was being heavily pursued by Michigan and Boise State. He was originally committed to the Broncos before eventually flipping to Oregon.

According to 247Sports' recruiting rankings history, Bair slowly rose into top 100 of his class before eventually becoming the No. 27 overall player in the 247Sports Composite. When he committed to the Ducks in 2024, Bair was ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in his recruiting class and the No. 1 player from the state of Idaho.

Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Wide Receiver Room

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Now, Bair joins a receiving corps headlined by former five-star recruit Dakorien Moore. The Ducks also added a few wide receivers in the class of 2026: five-star Jalen Lott, four-star Messiah Hampton, and three-star Hudson Lewis. As of Wednesday afternoon, Lott is the only receiver who has not yet signed with the Ducks.

Oregon is also pursuing Ohio State commit and five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. Regardless of Henry Jr.'s decision, the Ducks are set to have multiple options at the wide receiver position for the foreseeable future.