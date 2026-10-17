Oregon Ducks Creating Key Recruiting Opportunity for Nebraska Game

The now unranked Oregon Ducks may be coming off a disappointing loss to UCLA, but the program still has plenty to look forward to on the recruiting trail. As Oregon prepares to host Nebraska at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the Ducks will have another opportunity to build relationships with some of the top high school prospects in the country.

Oregon hosted several highly touted recruits for its matchup against UCLA, but the Ducks will look to make a better impression this weekend as they welcome Nebraska to Eugene. With the Ducks fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive, Saturday's game could also give potential future Ducks a closer look at what playing in a high-stakes environment at Autzen Stadium looks and feels like.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning questions referees during the second half in a game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Oregon's expected visitor list is smaller than the one for the UCLA game, there are still some important names to watch. The Ducks are set to host several uncommitted prospects from the 2028 recruiting class, headlined by four-star athlete Jayce Halasz.

Oregon’s recruiting staff is also welcoming members of their highly ranked 2027 recruiting class. Beyond a win on the field, off the field lies another important opportunity for Coach Dan Lanning and his staff to strengthen relationships with the players they hope will eventually wear green and yellow.

Oregon’s Top Recruiting Targets Expected for Nebraska Game

Here are the recruits expected to be in Eugene for Oregon’s matchup against Nebraska, according to a visitor list compiled by On3.

Uncommitted:

Jayce Halasz (2028) — Wide Receiver / Athlete

Luke Rubley (2028) — Quarterback

Quincey Clay (2028) — Wide Receiver

Geraci Carson (2028) — Defensive Lineman

Trison Satele (2028) — Defensive Lineman

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Committed:

Tae Walden Jr. (2027) — Athlete

Toa Satele (2027) — Linebacker

Malachi Garlington (2027) — Wide Receiver

Josh Christensen (2027) — Edge Rusher

Gus Corsair (2027) — Offensive Lineman

Jayce Halasz Highlights 2028 Visitors

Oregon's 2028 recruiting visitor list features several talented prospects, headlined by four-star athlete Jayce Halasz. The Graham-Kapowsin High School standout from Washington is expected back in Eugene for the second straight game after being in town for Oregon’s matchup with UCLA.

Halasz is ranked No. 266 nationally in the Rivals300 and is the No. 6 athlete in the 2028 class, per Rivals. With recent visits to Alabama and Clemson also on his schedule, per reports from 247Sports, keeping Halasz interested will be important for Oregon as his recruitment continues to develop.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another name to watch is four-star defensive lineman Geraci Carson, who is traveling to Eugene from Lanier High School in Mississippi. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Carson has the size Oregon looks for along the defensive front. The Ducks have recruited heavily in the South under Dan Lanning, but landing top high school talent from the region can be challenging. With Oregon also facing the possibility of losing several defensive linemen to the NFL after the season, building relationships with prospects like Carson is even more important.

Four-star wide receiver Quincey Clay is another notable visitor in the group. The Boise, Idaho, product is ranked No. 161 nationally in the Rivals300 and is one of the top receivers in the 2028 class.

The Ducks are also expected to host three-star quarterback Luke Rubley from Regis Jesuit High School in Colorado.

Rounding out the group is three-star defensive lineman Trison Satele from Mililani High School in Hawaii. Satele has a connection to Oregon through his older brother, four-star linebacker commit Toa Satele, who chose the Ducks over several other major programs. That family connection could work in Oregon's favor as the younger Satele continues through his recruitment.

Oregon's 2027 Commits Expected Back in Eugene

The Ducks also have several members of their highly ranked 2027 recruiting class back in Eugene for the Nebraska game. The Ducks currently have the No. 2 class nationally in the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports.

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr. poses for a portrait as part of The Commercial Appeal’s Dandy Dozen at Collierville High School on July 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest names in the group is four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr., who committed to Oregon back in July.

Walden plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Collierville High School. He is also considered one of the top athletes in the 2027 class, coming in at No. 3 at his position, per Rivals Industry Rankings. However, Oregon has some competition to keep him committed. Ole Miss is a team to watch after Walden visited Oxford earlier this season, and Auburn has also continued to pursue him, per 247Sports.

Getting him back to Eugene is an important opportunity for Dan Lanning and his staff to strengthen their relationship with one of the class's top commits.

Four-star linebacker Toa Satele is another key member of Oregon's 2027 class expected to be in town. The Hawaii product chose the Ducks over programs including Texas, California and Notre Dame.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon will also welcome three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington, who stayed home by choosing the Ducks after initially committing to Washington State.

On the defensive side, three-star edge rusher Josh Christensen is another name to watch. The Lake Oswego product is one of the top recruits in Oregon, and at 6-foot-6, he brings plenty of size and potential to the edge.

Rounding out the group is offensive lineman Gus Corsair.

Oregon's 2027 class has already established itself among the nation's best, and having committed prospects back on campus gives the coaching staff another chance to keep those relationships strong.

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