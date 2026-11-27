The No. 12 Oregon Ducks are vigilant about what's at stake for the final weekend of Nov. 2026. Oregon walks into the Washington showdown on Nov. 28, knowing that it can still compete for the Big Ten Conference title, all while winning over recruits in the process.

But a couple of schools tried to change the mind of four-star athlete commit Tae Walden Jr. This included Walden visiting one SEC power during the season following his decision to join the Ducks.

Now Oregon received a pivotal Thanksgiving 2026 update involving the 2027 verbal commit.

Is Tae Walden Pivoting Out of His Oregon Commitment?

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr. (1) runs with the ball during the Class 6A playoff quarterfinal game between Collierville High School and Southwind High School in Memphis, Tenn., on November 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong revealed that Oregon is hosting a massive number of recruits for the final regular season game inside Autzen Stadium. And Walden is an expected recruit who'll take in Eugene. This led to Wiltfong dropping this update, which is bound to grab the attention of Duck fans.

"Looks like he’ll stick after visiting Ole Miss and Miami," Wiltfong shared in his report.

So Oregon fans can breathe out relief that Walden should still be able to sign his letter of intent come Dec. 2. Walden took a trip to Oxford for the Nov. 7 showdown between the Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia rolled past Ole Miss in that contest 42-7 out in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning fist bumps running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami had offered the Collierville High of Tennessee during April, though it's not confirmed when he visited the Coral Gables campus. The Hurricanes, however, have established a strong reputation for flipping blue-chip recruits late under former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. Already, Miami changed the mind of ESPN four-star running back for 2027, Brennen Lacy, who previously was verbally committed to LSU. Then, on Thanksgiving, the Hurricanes flipped No. 1 recruit and former Ohio State EDGE pledge DJ Jacobs.

But coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff appear to be the winners here involving Walden. In the end the Ducks will host the versatile talent one last time before the regular season ends. Which also comes during a pivotal time for Oregon when it comes to closing out recruiting sales pitches and building up the next class for the 2028 cycle.

Notable Big-Name Recruits Also Visiting Oregon-Washington Contest

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per Wiltfong, Walden isn't the only one representing the 2027 class who'll wear the lanyard and visit the sidelines pregame for Oregon versus Washington.

He adds that the "crown jewel" of the upcoming freshman class is coming as well: Five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets, who'll be the main headlining visitor here. Meanwhile, here are the other massive visitors expected to pull into Autzen Stadium:

Wide Receiver Malachi Garlington: The former three-star Washington State commit will watch the Ducks and Huskies go at it. Garlington told Lorenzo Reyna of Oregon Ducks on SI back in July 2026 that he loved Oregon's history of producing NFL wideouts, which explained his decision to flip.

Edge Rusher Josh Christensen: The four-star, per 247Sports, will join Streets as the defensive end representative for UW-Oregon. Christensen even turned down the Huskies and Oklahoma for Oregon when he made his collegiate choice in June 2026. But handed the Ducks a prominent local commit out of Lake Oswego.

Cornerback Hayden Stepp: Streets isn't the only five-star visitor. The Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas star, who's a five-star per ESPN, is expected to return for the second time in November. Stepp hands Lanning and the defense a physical and towering 6-3 cornerback here.

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