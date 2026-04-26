Oregon Receiver Dakorien Moore Gets Candid About Competition With Evan Stewart

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore stole the show when he made the game-winning play in the 2026 Spring Game. While Moore was a standout in the Ducks’ Spring Game this year, his wide receiver teammate Evan Stewart also turned heads in his return from injury.

Moore and Stewart played on opposite teams and had a friendly back-and-forth throughout the game and during spring practices. Moore spoke about his conversations with Stewart after the go-ahead touchdown and what it’s like seeing him back on the field.

Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart Embrace Friendly Fire

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Combat Ducks and the Fighting Ducks were level at 10-10 entering the final 30 seconds of the Spring Game. Quarterback Brock Thomas connected with Moore with about 25 seconds left to put the Combat Ducks ahead and win the game.

Moore couldn’t help but find Stewart and bask in his win.

“It's amazing, with us being receivers, we got that competitive spirit. So all week, we've been talking stuff to each other back and forth. Who's going to win this group and that group, being that we were captains on the team,” Moore said.

“So being that we were both playmakers we both making plays on this side, that side. At the end of the game, y'all see I came out the dub, I couldn't do nothing but go up to him and express my emotion. But it was fun.”

Brock Thomas airs it out to Dakorien Moore to put the Combat Ducks ahead in the final minute!#GoDucks x @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/OGpyE3dFaX — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 25, 2026

Stewart’s team didn’t end up getting the victory, but he impressed in his first action in front of fans in over a year. Stewart finished with a touchdown and 76 receiving yards.

The redshirt senior said that the team recently practiced in the same groups as it did for the Spring Game. Stewart said that he and Moore were also going back and forth in practice.

“He was gloating, for sure … We were going back-and-forth, and it came down to the last play, and it was thrown to me. I didn't get the last play, so we lost, like so it's kind of kind of the same thing here,” Stewart said. “We saw it earlier this week, but I mean, kudos to them. He got that last touchdown. They play hard. I told him before the game, we all on the same team at the end of the day. Let's go show them a show and have each other back.

Evan Stewart’s Return From Injury

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart decided to return to Oregon for the 2025 season, despite having the opportunity to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft after a strong transfer season with the Ducks. He suffered a torn patellar injury, however, last summer, and missed the entirety of the 2025 season.

Stewart decided to return to Eugene once again. When he met with the media during spring practices, he expressed the sense of urgency he feels to finish out his collegiate career strong so he can have a chance at the next level.

Moore spoke about his relationship with Stewart after the Spring Game and how he’s seen him attack the process of returning to the field.

“I would say the same thing that I seen during my recruitment phase, just him being the person that he is, like all the energy he walks in, same energy every day,” Moore said. “It was the same thing last year. Giving energy, whether he's on or off the field. Being a leader, being more outspoken this year, that's one thing that was very challenging for him.”

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart wore a green jersey for “no contact” during the Spring Game. Coach Dan Lanning downplayed the players who were out or limited, given that it was just a Spring Game.

Nonetheless, Stewart and Moore showed that they have the potential to be among the most impressive receiver duos in the nation if they play anything like they did in the Spring Game. Moore continued to say after the game that the receiver room understands what the upcoming season means to Stewart.

“So just us trying to help him on and off the field with communicating, trying to lessen his job, knowing all the stakes that he has,” he continued. “So me, (Jeremiah McClellan), (Iverson Hooks), all the receivers that we got this year, just trying to make it easy on him, his one-on-ones, because we know what we can do with him.”

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