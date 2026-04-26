Everything Dante Moore Said Following Oregon's Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks hosted their annual spring same, an event that was open to the public, on Saturday. Fans were able to get a glimpse of Ducks' quarterback Dante Moore for the first time this year.

Here's everything Moore said following Oregon's spring game.

His emotions after seeing former teammates getting drafted

“First it’s a blessing for all the guys that got drafted. They worked their tails off and put so much into this program and deserve everything that comes with it."

“But Malik, everybody knows how we were last year. That’s like my best friend. He was someone that just came in, didn’t have the best spring ball, didn’t have the best fall camp, but when it came season time he showed up… that’s just someone I traveled on vacations with. Knew his family very well, was always at my house. We went to Fishermen Market a lot. That was our spot every Sunday."

"When I seen that happen and I text him this morning. I’m like you know your time is coming God willing and he said 'love you' and I said, 'I love you too man.' And I’m just glad that he got drafted. When I heard the noise, I’m like this has to be him. He’s in Vegas now and I just started running around and felt like a little kid on Christmas."

Growing connection with Dakorien Moore

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just found out we’re cousins. We’re not, just kidding. That’s just someone that you know has shown a lot his second spring ball. He’s someone that came in first, didn’t really know much. Just when the ball is in the air, he went to go grab it. Now he’s coming and coaching me at practice now and I feel like when we're on the same page, we’re clicking. When he’s one on one, you gotta give him a chance. He’s been balling out."

"He had the game winning catch for us today but overall he’s been someone that you know I love and he’s been working really hard and he’s for sure been doing football and track so it’s a lot of things on this plate right now, but he’s staying humble. Of course he is grateful for everything he has and he’s a baller."

Biggest takeaways from Spring Game

"It’s a spring game. I mean, of course you don’t wanna just do a lot out there. You just wanna have the fans come out and just watch us play a game of football. Overall, we did a great job. We learned a lot of things with all these past practices. A little bit of false starts, a little bit of holding things, and DBO, us beating ourselves. I feel overall today. It was a little cleaner. We went out there and executed. The D line had some sacks today, but you know I’m glad they’re on our team."

"I’m glad that they are just people that are great up in the trenches but overall iron sharpens iron. We’ll get better for sure you know get everything ready for the season coming up."

On the return of Evan Stewart

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates during the game against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Man, that’s someone that’s been through a lot this past year. Today was his day for sure. The fans and everybody missed how much impact he has on our team. He came out there, made his plays even though he was on the opponent side. Just seeing him get in the box score and him make his catches and him go out there and have a smile that he had. I’m just glad to see him back on the field and his confidence is coming back. He's been a great leader, but overall he’s just someone that has been dedicated to his craft and it for sure showed out today."

On pregame feeling

"I’m starting to get the 'unc' nickname now. I feel like I’m getting old now. I had a little bit of jitters. That’s just us being human before going out into an environment, playing in front of thousands and thousands of people. I mean the jitters will go away after the first couple of plays. At the end of day, even the greatest do. LeBron probably still get his jitters, Kobe did, everybody has them. At the end of day, we’re athletes and there was a lot of pressure on the line, but pressure is a privilege."

On dealing with pressure

“I kind of feel like as athletes, we get so much into our minds and mental that at the end of the day, I kind of just told everybody the other day – picture yourself when you’re a kid playing in the backyard you’re just having fun. You’re running around, you’re having the joy. You’re not thinking of everybody thinking you when you make a mistake how they want to think about it. Like today, during the game, ran out of bounds, threw the ball to the kid. He threw it back. Just having fun to where you just taking so much stress off yourself.”

On celebration with the Ducks' student section

“The student section I kind of been talking about that recently at practice with the guys. I feel like these fans are putting so much to come into all these games, even the spring games, and our students are so loyal that they’re always there and I kind of feel like the shout was a great time to get them involved – cheerleaders, everybody. I feel like we’re all just one whole unit and I feel as you know the fans, the city of Eugene, we’re all rolling together unstoppable."

Playing at Autzen Stadium

"Every spring game is special. I feel like every time I have a chance to play at Autzen, it’s special. We’re practicing in there now, but every time I take the field, I treat it like a game in my practice. I think of the 60,000 fans that are in there and just the emotion, the energy that almost comes with it. Every time I have a chance to play in front of our fans, I appreciate it. Even if the spring game, it’s the playoff game, even if it’s whatever it is. I feel like I know it’s always special. I’m blessed to be there of course and I’m always gotta give glory to God for everything."

The importance of building depth at key positions

“Last year showed how important is that you have everybody on roster on the same page when it comes to playing. There is times where we had to go 13 personnel for a whole day, we gotta go 21. Depth is important here and Coach Lanning does a great job preparing everybody for their moments. At practice everybody's getting their reps. Fall camp, everybody’s getting reps. I feel like the young guys, when their number is called to come and step in for a new lineman or a new receiver, that they’re gonna get the job done."

"Our preparation is huge, and I have 100 percent confidence in everybody. When you mess up at practice we’re going to coach you right then and there. Make a great play, we’re still going to coach you to see things to get better at. Have a confidence in everybody, our preparation is huge here.”

Post spring ball plans

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Spring ball is now officially over. We’re going down into summer workouts, I’m gonna be watching a film from these past practices. I’ll be going through the install of the playbook. Talking with Coach Mehringer, seeing the things that were great, that we were bad at just to work on. We have a lot of improvement as a whole, but it’s gonna be nice so it’s time for golf too. I’m excited for that. Golf is gonna be for sure something I'm doing every day. When it comes to handling business, I’m for sure gonna be making sure that I'm knocking out my routine, thing I need to do to make sure I’m on the same page and getting everybody on the same page, but yeah fun will be having with golf.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.