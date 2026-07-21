Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Biggest Opportunity This Fall
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The Oregon Ducks have been grouped among the nation's top title contenders in the College Football Playoff, thanks in part mainly to the return of quarterback Dante Moore, but that doesn't mean that the 2026 Oregon team is a perfect squad by any means.
The Ducks are tied with Indiana with the second-best odds of reaching the CFP quarterfinals (-175), and Oregon's odds of reaching the semifinals are the third-best in the nation behind Notre Dame and Ohio State at +175, per FanDuel Sportsbook. However, there are still some questions that the Ducks will have to answer if Oregon coach Dan Lanning will reach his third consecutive CFP berth.
Even if Lanning and the Ducks do make it into the 12-team field, the Oregon coach will continue to be doubted until he wins enough "big games." Luckily for Lanning, he's expected to have plenty of opportunities to change that narrative in 2026.
Oregon Ducks' Potential Flaws in 2026
ESPN's Bill Connelly pointed out what needs to happen for all of the country's top teams and their respective CFP title dreams. For the Ducks, Connelly found three potential questions that could trip up the team, mainly focusing on the offensive line, the defense's tackles for loss, and Lanning's history in the postseason.
"Twenty-one tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 11 three-and-outs and 43.4% of snaps gaining zero or fewer yards. That's what Oregon's offense looked like in the Ducks' season-ending losses the past two years -- a 41-21 Rose Bowl defeat to Ohio State in 2024 and a 56-22 Peach Bowl walloping at Indiana's hands in 2025. The Oregon O-line has been good enough for most of the past two years, but with the season on the line each year, it got ruthlessly invaded," wrote Connelly.
The offensive line play has not been up to par in Oregon's previous playoff exits, but Connelly also points out the Ducks' defense abilities to get stops. New defensive coordinator Chris Hampton immediately improved Oregon's secondary upon his arrival in Eugene, and the Ducks' experience on the defensive line should have an impact.
As for Connelly's third point, Lanning's track record in the postseason with Oregon, the Ducks coach does have something to prove. Lanning has won big games, including a Big Ten title game and regular season wins over Ohio State and Penn State. He has put Oregon in games like the Rose Bowl, the Orange Bowl, and the Peach Bowl, but the past two seasons have ended in disappointing fashion with blowout losses to the eventual national champions.
Why Dan Lanning Can Change The Narrative
Under the leadership of Lanning, his Oregon teams have consistently developed over the course of individual seasons, often growing immensely from the early parts of September to the late-November grind of the schedule.
He's earned the benefit of the doubt, and according to Connelly, Oregon is in the same category as Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, Indiana, Georgia, Miami, LSU, and Texas Tech as the teams that only have three big hurdles to climb to have a real chance at winning the national championship.
Lanning has built the Ducks into a consistent contender, and he will likely have Oregon in a situation to redeem itself in 2026, given the roster construction and subsequent expectations. While it's hard to say the a program that has never won a national title is are 'national championship or bust' this season, but the stars have seemingly aligned for Lanning and company.
If Oregon suffers another embarrassing CFP loss with Lanning, many will start to question whether or not the Ducks coach can win in the postseason, fair or not, considering that Lanning and Oregon have won in the postseason together.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.