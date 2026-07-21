Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Biggest Opportunity This Fall

The Oregon Ducks have been grouped among the nation's top title contenders in the College Football Playoff, thanks in part mainly to the return of quarterback Dante Moore, but that doesn't mean that the 2026 Oregon team is a perfect squad by any means.

The Ducks are tied with Indiana with the second-best odds of reaching the CFP quarterfinals (-175), and Oregon's odds of reaching the semifinals are the third-best in the nation behind Notre Dame and Ohio State at +175, per FanDuel Sportsbook. However, there are still some questions that the Ducks will have to answer if Oregon coach Dan Lanning will reach his third consecutive CFP berth.

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if Lanning and the Ducks do make it into the 12-team field, the Oregon coach will continue to be doubted until he wins enough "big games." Luckily for Lanning, he's expected to have plenty of opportunities to change that narrative in 2026.

Oregon Ducks' Potential Flaws in 2026

ESPN's Bill Connelly pointed out what needs to happen for all of the country's top teams and their respective CFP title dreams. For the Ducks, Connelly found three potential questions that could trip up the team, mainly focusing on the offensive line, the defense's tackles for loss, and Lanning's history in the postseason.

"Twenty-one tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 11 three-and-outs and 43.4% of snaps gaining zero or fewer yards. That's what Oregon's offense looked like in the Ducks' season-ending losses the past two years -- a 41-21 Rose Bowl defeat to Ohio State in 2024 and a 56-22 Peach Bowl walloping at Indiana's hands in 2025. The Oregon O-line has been good enough for most of the past two years, but with the season on the line each year, it got ruthlessly invaded," wrote Connelly.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line play has not been up to par in Oregon's previous playoff exits, but Connelly also points out the Ducks' defense abilities to get stops. New defensive coordinator Chris Hampton immediately improved Oregon's secondary upon his arrival in Eugene, and the Ducks' experience on the defensive line should have an impact.

As for Connelly's third point, Lanning's track record in the postseason with Oregon, the Ducks coach does have something to prove. Lanning has won big games, including a Big Ten title game and regular season wins over Ohio State and Penn State. He has put Oregon in games like the Rose Bowl, the Orange Bowl, and the Peach Bowl, but the past two seasons have ended in disappointing fashion with blowout losses to the eventual national champions.

Why Dan Lanning Can Change The Narrative

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, throws out oranges as the team celebrates their win as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Under the leadership of Lanning, his Oregon teams have consistently developed over the course of individual seasons, often growing immensely from the early parts of September to the late-November grind of the schedule.

He's earned the benefit of the doubt, and according to Connelly, Oregon is in the same category as Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, Indiana, Georgia, Miami, LSU, and Texas Tech as the teams that only have three big hurdles to climb to have a real chance at winning the national championship.

Lanning has built the Ducks into a consistent contender, and he will likely have Oregon in a situation to redeem itself in 2026, given the roster construction and subsequent expectations. While it's hard to say the a program that has never won a national title is are 'national championship or bust' this season, but the stars have seemingly aligned for Lanning and company.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) sacks Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Oregon suffers another embarrassing CFP loss with Lanning, many will start to question whether or not the Ducks coach can win in the postseason, fair or not, considering that Lanning and Oregon have won in the postseason together.

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