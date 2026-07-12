Oregon Fans Will Love Early Betting Odds for USC Trojans Matchup

The Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans is the biggest early-season matchup for both teams as both Oregon and USC enter the fall with Big Ten title hopes and College Football Playoff Dreams, but early betting odds have highlighted the small gap that still exists between the programs.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is favored by 5.5 points over USC despite the Trojans having home-field advantage on Sept. 26 when the Ducks travel to Southern California to play in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two programs squared off in 2025, and Oregon effectively ended USC's CFP chances by handing the Trojans a loss inside of Autzen Stadium.

Heading into 2026, both USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore return to lead high-powered offenses. As a result, whichever defense can come up with more stops will likely lead their team to victory.

Oddsmakers seemingly favor Oregon ahead of the fall, but the Trojans might be a little difficult to project with new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson taking over the unit.

USC Trojans' Outlook vs. Oregon

The Trojans' offense is expected to continue scoring points with Riley calling plays and Maiava at quarterback. USC also returns its entire starting offensive line as well as running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller. The only question mark is potentially wide receiver, but the Trojans have earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to developing playmakers on offense.

Oregon's secondary will likely have its hands full defending Riley's passing attack, and the Ducks' offense

As for USC's defense, Trojans defensive linemen Jahkeem Stewart and Jide Abasiri are expected to be difference makers with transfer cornerbacks Carrington Pierce and Jontez Williams joining the secondary.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' wide receiver corps is experienced, but will Oregon be able to run the ball effectively on the Trojans?

Oregon vs. USC History

USC leads the all-time series between the Ducks and the Trojans with a 39-24-2 record against Oregon. However, the Ducks are 8-2 over the Trojans in the last 10 matchups, dating back to 2009.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two programs used to face each other regularly as part of the Pac-10, but with the expanded Pac-12 and now the Big Ten, Oregon and USC have only played each other three times since the 2020 season. One of those matchups came in the Pac-12 title game as Oregon bested USC.

Interestingly, USC coach Lincoln Riley has not yet beaten Oregon coach Dan Lanning since they arrived at their respective schools before the 2022 season. While Lanning has led the Ducks to two consecutive CFP berths, including a Big Ten title in 2025, Riley and the Trojans have yet to make the 12-team postseason field.

What will the 2026 meeting between Oregon and USC have in store? The two West Coast rivals will square off on Sept. 26 with the kickoff time and TV broadcast still to be determined.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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