Oregon's College Football Playoff History Raises Key Question

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have improved step by step over the course of the last three seasons. They went from missing the College Football Playoff to making the quarterfinals to making the semifinals last year, where they lost to the eventual national champion, the Indiana Hoosiers. With the start of the regular season around the corner, there is still one big question surrounding the Oregon Ducks' 2026 team.

Oregon Ducks Fans Still Waiting for Team to Peak in College Football Playoff

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks across the field to shake hands with Oklahoma State players after the win at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN recently released its biggest question for each college football team, and the Ducks' biggest question from ESPN is whether they can put it all together when it matters most. With the amount of talent on the roster, 2026 could certainly be the season the Ducks do put it all together and bring home the program's first-ever national championship.

Ducks Have Ran Into Eventual National Champion in Last Two Seasons

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses the media before the Michigan game on Nov. 22, 2022. Ryan Day Mich Week Web | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The narrative that the Ducks have fallen apart in the playoffs may be a bit overstated. It is entirely possible that the Ducks have been about up to par in the games they should win and games they should lose. Both the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes and 2025 Indiana Hoosiers were world beaters, and both teams were worthy winners of the national championship.

Perhaps the more concerning pattern shown in both years is that Ohio State and Indiana were able to respond better to a rematch with the Ducks than Oregon was able to against them.

The question that ESPN poses as to whether or not the Ducks can put it all together finally could very well be answered in 2026. The Ducks are returning their entire starting defensive line, quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and both their starting running backs from last year in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Oregon Ducks Face Two Big Road Tests in 2026

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will have plenty of tests to show their fans if they will be able to put it all together in 2026. The Ducks not only go to Los Angeles to play against USC, but will also travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State in a game that could very well feature ESPN’s College GameDay. The Ducks' best opportunity to finally put it all together this year would be to win the Big Ten, play in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, and potentially get a winnable draw in the semifinal and final.

While the Ducks have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball going into 2026, there are still a few question marks hanging over the program. The Ducks will debut two new coordinators in offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

Hampton and Mehringer will have an easier slate of games through their first few weeks in the regular season to get acclimated with making real game-time decisions and adjusting to what they’re seeing on the fly, but will need to be in top form by the time the Ducks enter week five when they travel to Los Angeles to take on a USC team that has not defeated the Ducks since 2016.

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