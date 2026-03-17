Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Host Major Recruiting Weekend

The Oregon Ducks are in full swing recruiting mode as coach Dan Lanning and his staff try to build off of a 2026 recruiting class that ranked No. 4 in the country, according to On3's rankings.

With the Oregon spring game on the horizon, Lanning and his staff will attempt to get as many recruits on campus for official visits in the coming weeks to show high school prospects how the Ducks operate and practice as a program.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Ducks made an impression on multiple recruits, but three in particular stand out.

Ducks Looking to Bolster Linebacker Room in the Future

Over the weekend, Lanning and his staff hosted the No. 4 linebacker in the class of 2027, AJ Randle Jr.

Randle has received offers from top programs across the country, including Florida and Alabama. Randle has announced his plan to run hurdles at the collegiate level, which could give Oregon the edge in the recruiting battle. Randle spoke with On3 about the visit as well as running track at the next level.

“It’s a nice place, it’s a college town, but it has so many nice things due to the connections and proximity to Nike Headquarters, and how many of those Nike natives ran for Oregon Track, it’s great for marketability and resources," Randle told On3.

The Ducks have consistently built out their linebacker corps through the recruiting ranks instead of the transfer portal, and Randle could help continue that trend for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff.

Ducks Once Again Targeting High-Profile Skill Position Recruits

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks and Lanning have made it a point to reel in the best skill position recruits in the country, with the crown jewel of their 2025 class being the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country, Dakorien Moore. The Ducks are once again going after top-level skill position recruits, and four-star wide receiver Blake Wong has been added to that list.

Wong, who plays high school football at Norco High School (California), recorded an outrageous junior season as he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,470 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns, per MaxPreps. The talented receiver is a consensus four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 20 player from the state of California in the class of 2027, per 247Sports' rankings.

Wong is a force to be reckoned with on the track as well, as he recorded an 11.17 time in the 100-meter dash. Wong, like Randle Jr., could be targeting Oregon as a dual-sport athlete.

It wouldn't be the first time that Oregon football players have handled double-duties while playing for Lanning and the Ducks. Most recently, Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher played baseball and football, and incoming tight end Kendre Harrison committed to the Ducks to play football and basketball.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Wiltfong, the Ducks also made an impression on four-star wide receiver Tae Walden Jr.

Walden Jr., who plays football at Collierville High School (Tennessee), has already received offers from numerous SEC programs such as Missouri and Georgia. While he's listed as an athlete or as a wide receiver by some recruiting services, Wiltfong reported that the Ducks and Lanning envision him on the defensive side of the ball.

Walden Jr. finished his 2025 season with 28 tackles, 17 pass break-ups, and five interceptions, and he also added 42 receptions for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense, per MaxPreps.