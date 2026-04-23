Oregon Spring Game Weather Sets Up One Key Advantage

The Oregon Ducks spring game is slated for Saturday, April 25, at Autzen Stadium. The spring game is one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year for coach Dan Lanning and his staff, while also giving Ducks fans an opportunity to see some incoming freshman show off their skills for the first time in a Ducks uniform.

The weather for the spring game on Saturday in Eugene is set to be picture-perfect. According to AccuWeather, Eugene is expecting sunshine with no clouds and a high of 70 degrees.

Perfect Weather Should be Conducive to Better Performances

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only will the sunny weather be a welcome sight for Ducks fans, but it should also allow Lanning and his staff to be able to call a variety of offensive plays. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will be able to show off his arm once more for Ducks fans, and sunny weather should overall put a better product on the field with a better grip on the turf and less slipping. The wind is predicted to be blowing at seven miles per hour, with gusts of up to 23 miles per hour, which could affect the kicking game.

The Ducks will have multiple high-profile recruits on campus for the spring game, which is all the more reason the sunny weather will be important. Eugene and Oregon have a reputation for rainy weather, especially in the spring, but having recruits on campus and in Autzen Stadium with no clouds in the sky could go a long way.

The spring game will be the first time the Ducks get to see the new look of the Oregon offensive line as well. Offensive lineman Fox Crader is in line to potentially start in 2026, while center Poncho Laloulu returns to anchor down the line.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the defensive side of things, Ducks fans should get a look at the entire returning defensive line, which returned every starter from the 2025 season. Oregon fans in attendance at Autzen Stadium will also get their first look at incoming freshman running back Tradarian Ball, who will most likely enter the season behind running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. Ball had an incredible senior season of football, logging 18 touchdowns.

Ducks fans will also get their first glimpse at freshman linebacker Tristan Phillips. Phillips should have a chance at some meaningful game time in 2026, as the Ducks lost former linebacker Bryce Boettcher to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon Ducks Fans Will Get First Glimpse at New Coordinators

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the spring game just days away, the perfect weather should make it a great day out for Ducks fans, who will get to watch Oregon inside Autzen Stadium for the first time since the Ducks defeated James Madison University in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

There will be plenty for Ducks fans to discuss after the spring game, including the plays called by both first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

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