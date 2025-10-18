Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Finalizing Recruiting Class with Two Key Targets
While the No. 8 Oregon Ducks are in the midst of their 2025 regular season, the recruiting landscape in college football never has an end date. The Ducks hosted a number of recruits on campus during Oregon's loss to No. 3 Indiana, including four-star wide receiver Milan Parris and four-star linebacker Braylon Hodge.
Where do the Ducks stand in the race for these two four-star recruits?
Braylon Hodge
Hodge recently de-committed from Michigan State on Oct. 10 before visiting Eugene to watch the Ducks. Hodge still has a visit with the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 8 and the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 22, per 247Sports.
Hodge, who is currently a senior at Cherry Creek High School (Colorado), has 90 tackles through seven games. Seven of those 90 tackles are a tackle for loss, and he also has an interception in his senior season. Hodge spoke with On3's Max Torres following the Oregon loss to Indiana and had praise for the environment at Autzen Stadium.
“The environment was crazy. It was probably the loudest game I’ve been to. The fans were going crazy. It was honestly really cool to see,” Hodge told Torres.
Hodge is currently the highest-rated uncommitted linebacker in the class of 2026. Four-star Tristan Phillips is currently the only linebacker in the class of 2026 who is committed to the Ducks.
Milan Parris
Four-star wide receiver Milan Parris was also in attendance at Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' week 7 loss to Indiana. Parris recently decommitted from Iowa State and is now fielding offers, according to On3.
Parris, like Hodge, praised the Ducks and especially Oregon coach Dan Lanning after his visit.
“He’s very good man. He’s not all stuck up, like how you would probably imagine a very big-time coach to be, he’s very personable, and he knew a lot about me, and he made me feel like it would be a place to call home,” Parris told Torres.
According to On3, Parris will take visits to Auburn and Miami later in the 2025 season.
Easy Path for Playing Time in Eugene
Currently, the Ducks only have two wide receivers committed in the class of 2026, with four-stars Messiah Hampton and Jalen Lott currently in the fold. There will be plenty of room for Parris to make an impact should he commit to the Ducks, with Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson seen as a candidate for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Ducks freshman phenom Dakorien Moore is turning heads already at Oregon, and he's also proving to young wide receivers that Lanning and his staff will play their talented players, even as true freshmen.
The Ducks' next game that will feature high-profile recruits will be their bout with Wisconsin in Autzen Stadium towards the end of October.