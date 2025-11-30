Why The Oregon Ducks Might Get The Perfect Playoff Path
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks finished the regular season with an 11-1 record, winning a rivalry matchup against the Washington Huskies. Despite the win, the Ducks will not be playing in the Big Ten championship, but Oregon is in a good position for the College Football Playoff.
With the win and results of week 14 of the season, Oregon will likely earn either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed. With the Ducks’ position in the postseason, Oregon may have the perfect path for success in the CFP.
Time To Recover From Injuries
If the Oregon Ducks were to play in the Big Ten championship, the team would risk more injuries on a roster already battling health issues. Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. have missed a couple of weeks while battling injuries, both missing the final regular-season game. Without the Big Ten championship, the two will have more time to recover before a playoff push.
By the end of the season, every player could use time to recover from lingering issues and earn valuable rest. This will help the team come out rested and ready for a playoff push, as the team potentially gets stars back for the first round.
The first round of the playoff takes place on Dec. 19-20. Oregon will get two weeks off, which will help the team prepare both physically and mentally.
Oregon Could Have Easier Playoff Path
With Oregon’s potential seeding, the Ducks will likely play either the ACC champion or the Group of Six champion. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will have a high enough seeding to host a playoff game and face a lower-ranked team, setting them up on an easier path to a national championship.
The ACC Championship will be between the Duke Blue Devils and the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers. The North Texas Mean Green and No. 24 Tulane will play for the AAC Championship, and the winner could be a potential opponent for Oregon as well.
The Ducks have faced some tough opponents this season. Opening up against an easier opponent will still be competitive as a highly ranked team, but it could potentially ease the Ducks into their playoff push.
Last season, all of the top four teams lost in the quarterfinals after having a bye during the first round. If the Ducks win the first round, Oregon could have the benefit of its opponent’s prolonged rest, causing a slow start. This can give the Ducks the chance to score early and gain momentum quickly.
Earning A Home Playoff Game
One of the biggest benefits of Oregon’s likely seeding heading into the postseason is that the Ducks can host a playoff game at Autzen Stadium. In 2024, every team that hosted a playoff game in the first round won its matchup.
While Oregon did suffer a loss at home this season, snapping a 23-game win streak at Autzen Stadium, it was to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. Overall, the Ducks have performed at a high level at home, and hosting a playoff game is a big advantage.
Not having to travel will also be a big benefit for Oregon, notably if their opponent has to travel across the country. Oregon would not have to worry about crossing time zones, which could help the Ducks gain momentum early.
Autzen Stadium also has one of the most electric crowds in college football, and having the stadium filled with Ducks’ fans in a crucial matchup will help boost the entire team.
The Oregon Ducks will have to wait for the conference championship games to take place before finding out their official seed and opponent. While the Ducks are not competing in the conference championship game, they may have the perfect playoff path as they push for a national title.