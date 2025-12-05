Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Makes History Before College Football Playoff

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq has played a key role in the success of the Ducks’ offense this season. Sadiq has proven through his performances this season to be one of the best tight ends not only in the Big Ten but also in college football.

Sadiq made history for the Ducks' program on Thursday as he was named the 2025 Big Ten Kwalick Tight End of the Year. Sadiq becomes the first Oregon tight end to earn the Big Ten award. In addition to being named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, Sadiq also earned All-Big Ten first team honors by both coaches and media.

In 2024, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren beat out Oregon's Terrance Ferguson and Michigan's Colston Loveland for the award.

Kenyon Sadiq's Impact On Oregon's Offense Throughout the Season

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In 11 games for Oregon this season, Sadiq has collected 40 receptions for 490 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight touchdowns are the most by a tight end in the FBS this season. Sadiq’s two best performances of the season arguably came after he missed No. 5 Oregon’s 18-16 road win over the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8.

Sadiq led the Ducks in receiving in Oregon's two crucial home wins against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14) and the No. 16 USC Trojans (Nov. 22). In those two games, Sadiq had a combined 14 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon unofficially secured a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season with a 26-14 road win over its arch-rival to the north, the Washington Huskies. Duck fans now anxiously await to see where Oregon falls in the 12-team bracket, which is set to be revealed on Sunday.

There is much speculation on where the Ducks will fall in the 12-team field, with the possibility of them moving up in the rankings following Saturday’s conference championship games. One thing is for certain: Sadiq will have a major impact on Oregon's effort to win their first national championship in school history.

Why Sadiq's Impact On Offense Is Crucial For College Football Playoff Run

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sadiq has played a major role in the absence of Oregon’s two-star wide receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. Both receivers have been out with injuries since the Ducks' win over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

Sadiq is second on the team in receiving behind wide receiver Malik Benson, who leads the Ducks with 31 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns. Moore and Bryant Jr. could both potentially return from injury for the playoff.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s team has the potential to make a run at the national championship, and that goal could become a reality with an offense at full strength. Regardless of Moore’s and Bryant Jr.’s availability for the CFP, Sadiq will aim to continue to make an impact on Oregon’s offense as they prepare to gear up for a postseason run.

