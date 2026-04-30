Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Prioritizing Key Position on the Recruiting Trail

The Oregon Ducks are in the throes of the recruiting cycle, with coach Dan Lanning and his staff coming off a successful spring game at Autzen Stadium that saw the Ducks host multiple recruits on campus and inside Autzen Stadium to experience a faux game-day environment.

The Ducks are currently ranked at No. 6 in the 2027 On3 recruiting rankings, with nine four-star recruits and two three-star recruits currently committed to Oregon. With three defensive line recruits committed, the Ducks are not done focusing on the defensive front when it comes to elite recruits. However, Oregon's coaching staff has their work cut out for them.

Oregon Ducks Reportedly Losing Steam for Elite Defensive Recruit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Rivals college football reporter Adam Gorney, the Ducks are in the mix for four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou but have been losing steam in the race for his commitment.

Fakatou stands at 6-7, and currently plays high school football at Orange Lutheran High School. Fakatou recorded 54 solo tackles in 12 games played, along with seven sacks. Fakatou logged two pass deflections as well as 14 quarterback hurries last year.

While Gorney suggests that the Buckeyes are the team to beat in the race for Fakatou’s commitment, the Ducks should be in a good spot regardless of Fakatou’s decision. The Ducks will have arguably the most talented defensive line in the country this season, and will bring five-star defensive edge rusher Anthony Jones Jr. into the program for the 2026 season. The Ducks will also bring four-star defensive lineman Prince Tavizon and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland for the 2026 season.

Ducks Could Look Elsewhere if Fakatou Signs with Ohio State

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning visits with players before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks have already earned a head start in recruiting defensive line talent for the class of 2027, with four-star defensive linemen Rashad Streets, Cameron Pritchett, and Zane Rowe both committed to the Ducks.

Interesting to note as well is that Lanning and his staff have just one commitment from an offensive lineman in the class of 2027, and may focus their attention toward the offensive side of the trenches. Still, the Ducks have a number of other defensive line targets on the recruiting trail.

Oregon Ducks Defensive Line Targets

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Part of the reason the Ducks may have possibly pulled back on their recruiting efforts for Fakatou is the emergence of Oregon in the race for 2027 four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie. Currie plays high school football at Sierra Canyon High School and was in attendance last weekend for the Oregon spring game.

According to On3, Currie is scheduled to return to Eugene on June 12 for another official visit.

The Ducks hosted five-star edge rusher DJ Jacobs in Eugene for the Oregon spring game, with the Ducks hoping to sway him away from Ohio State, where he is currently committed.

While the Ducks and Lanning will most likely hold out hope that Fakatou does indeed commit to Oregon, Banning and the Ducks have several options open in the class of 2027, meaning they shouldn't lose a step in the recruiting process.

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