Oregon Four-Star Target Kasi Currie Updates Recruiting Timeline

Four-star defensive lineman recruit Kasi Currie is among the top defensive line recruits in the class of 2027. He is currently viewed as the nation's No. 26 player (meaning he is a positioned five-star and could receive his fifth star later in the cycle if he were to remain at No. 26), according to 247Sports. He is also viewed as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country.

The talented prospect is from the state of California and is recruited by plenty of top schools, including the Oregon Ducks. Currie has already started to cut down his list of schools, and recently provided a key update on what will lead to his commitment.

More on Kasi Currie's Recruitment

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currie has announced that his official visits will determine where he ends up committing, which he told Rivals reporter Greg Biggins in a recent interview.

"It's hard because every visit feels like home, so my official trips are going to decide this for me,' Currie told Biggins.

He currently has scheduled a total of four official visits, which will begin in May and will conclude in June. Among the four schools that he will visit are the Oregon Ducks, which comes as no shock considering he is one of the top-ranked defensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class.

Kasi Currie's Upcoming Visit Schedule

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His official visit slate begins with the Georgia Bulldogs, who will get him on a visit for May 29. This is one of the top teams when it comes to the defensive line, as they have produced many of the top linemen in the NFL, such as Jordan Davis, who is by far one of the scariest players to play against. This is a pitch that they can give to Currie, which would be intriguing for him.

On June 5, the talented four-star defensive lineman is set to take an official visit to Texas. The Longhorns are closer to the Georgia Bulldogs and also remain in the SEC. Texas has a new defensive coordinator, and that defensive coordinator is Will Muschamp, who has spent time as a head coach with multiple teams, as well as spent time in the Georgia program with the Bulldogs. This leaves the Longhorns with a solid chance of landing the prospect.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On June 12, the talented defensive lineman recruit is scheduled to visit Eugene, as the Ducks will get a shot at landing his commitment. This is his closest team to home he will be visiting, which can be viewed as an advantage. The Ducks have also been building a great defensive class in 2027 thus far, with Semaj Stanford, Rashad Streets, and many more defensive players. Currie could be the next great defensive commit for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff if his visit exceeds expectations.

The final visit on his official visit slate is set to be with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes have been recruiting him for quite some time, and they have been in the thick of things nearly his whole recruitment. Getting the final visit can be viewed as an advantage and will be something to monitor moving forward.

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